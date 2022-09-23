To continue raising awareness and funds for childhood cancers, a group of cornhole enthusiasts tossed a few bags on Sept. 17 during the third annual Bags Against Cancer Cornhole Tournament in Colusa.
Jillian Rohleder, raffle coordinator for the event, said she and her boyfriend started the annual tournament in 2020 to first raise awareness for breast cancer.
“Robert Cardenas, who works as a car salesman for Hoblit Motors, wanted a way to give back to the community,” said Rohleder. “He started the bags against cancer to bring awareness to different types of cancers and help those battling it.”
In 2021, Rohleder said they shifted the focus of the event to childhood cancer in support of one of the dealership managers’ oldest son, Colin, who was diagnosed with stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma.
Rohleder said this year’s event hits close to home after Colin lost his battle with rhabdomyosarcoma in February, just a few days shy of his 5th birthday.
“We decided to do another year of awareness for childhood cancer and we were able to raise $8,925 to give back to two charities that sent Colin care packages during his treatment,” said Rohleder.
According to Rohleder, these nonprofits – Courageous Hearts and Stay Happy FUNdation – are both Sacramento-based organizations that work to bring joy to children fighting cancer by sending them care packages and they provide these care packages to children all over the country.
“They are both very special to Colin’s family as they both sent packages to Colin during his battle with cancer that were able to bring a smile to his face,” said Rohleder. “We would love to see our event continue in success in order to continue to help families like Colin’s be able to also smile through their journey.”
While Rohleder said participation in the tournament was down slightly this year due to other community events happening the same day, approximately 150 people competed in the tournament on Sept. 17.
“We hope to continue having this event annually and bringing awareness to different cancers and making a difference for those who are affected by cancer,” said Rohleder. “We wouldn’t be able to host such an event if it wasn’t for Hoblit Motors’ sponsorship and the amazing support in donations from the community members and local businesses.”