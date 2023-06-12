It was that time of year in Corning when high school seniors donned in robes and tasseled caps were handed diplomas and bid farewell to their alma mater.

At Cardinal Stadium on June 9, hundreds of friends and family members packed the bleachers to watch 231 Corning High School graduates receive their diplomas. According to Principal Jason Armstrong, this is the largest graduating class for the Cardinal campus to date.

