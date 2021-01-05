The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation announced a series of grants available for both small businesses and nonprofits to help with the ongoing response to COVID-19.
Sutter County began offering a third round of Small Business Economic Resiliency grants on Tuesday, which makes available up to $30,000 for eligible businesses to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19.
Grant funds through the program may be used to cover day-to-day operating expenses such as payroll, rent/mortgage, utilities or operating inventory or supplies.
Businesses that previously qualified and received grant or loan assistance from Sutter County are eligible to apply although the total grant funds awarded may not exceed $30,000 in total, including any previously awarded grants or loans. Eligible businesses that have not previously applied or received funding in an earlier round may be given priority over other applicants.
Sutter County also announced the start of round 2 for its Nonprofit Organization Economic Resiliency Grant program, which offers up to $20,000 per eligible nonprofit organization to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19. Nonprofits that serve county residents without proselytizing are eligible, and funds may be used to cover gaps in net revenue due to the inability to fundraise.
Organizations that have previously qualified and received grant or loan assistance from the county are eligible to apply, though the grant funds awarded may not exceed $20,000 in total.
Both county grant programs, being administered by YSEDC, will continue to accept applications through Jan. 15.
Lastly, the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program is also accepting applications through Jan. 13.
Grant funding through the program ranges from $5,000 to $25,000 and can be applied for at www.careliefgrant.com.
For more information about available COVID-19 resources, visit www.ysedc.org.