Here’s a round-up of the recent developments and a review of information concerning the coronavirus and local efforts to stop the spread:
Symptoms:
Even though the risk remains low in the Yuba-Sutter, according to officials, residents have questions about COVID-19, the coronavirus now declared a pandemic.
Among the most frequently asked questions are: what are the symptoms, when should they be concerned, when should they call the doctor and how do tests work.
In comparison to the flu, COVID-19 has similar symptoms – fever, cough and shortness of breath.
“What makes that challenging is symptoms are similar to influenza and perhaps other respiratory illnesses,” said Rachel Rosenbaum, Yuba County Public Information Officer.
Rosenbaum said if someone is feeling worse, they should contact their doctor or urgent care provider prior to arriving at the hospital.
“Tests consist of nasal and throat swabs which are then sent to be tested at a lab,” said Rosenbaum. “Commercial lab centers recently started testing earlier this week, therefore, the ramping process is still occurring through the country, the state, and bi-a county region.”
Call Center:
Since the bi-county call center became activated on Tuesday, it was getting busier with each passing day. The center has been hearing concerns from Yuba-Sutter residents.
“The California Department of Public Health’s new guidance on cancellation/postponement of mass gatherings certainly has spurred some questions,” said Rosenbaum. “One big question, both to our call center and on social media, has been regarding schools.”
The California Department of Public Health does not recommend for schools to close at this time, Rosenbaum said.
“Per the state, while many schools may have 250 or more staff and students total, gatherings are much smaller numbers while in classrooms,” said Rosenbaum.
Rosenbaum said they have also received calls about the risks of the virus.
“We want to remind the community that those at higher risk are seniors (50 years and older) and those with chronic illnesses. Those vulnerable populations are encouraged to stay home as much as possible, wash your hands often, and stay away from sick people,” said Rosenbaum.
YCCD:
Students of the Yuba Community College District will very soon have to attend their classes online.
In a move taken by universities and community colleges across the state, according to Jay Lowden, director of the Yuba Community College District Foundation, all in-person classes have been canceled as of Monday and Tuesday to transition to online classes.
“This is really happening up and down the state,” said Lowden. “We’re hoping we can return after spring break.”
Though classes have been canceled, campuses of the district will remain open for students, Lowden said. Students will continue to utilize non-instruction student services, such as the library, counseling and tutoring he said.
Canceled/ppd events:
Here’s a look at this weekend and some other dates.
Saturday, March 14:
– Cornerstone Community Church canceled their free community breakfast for this month. For more information, call 674-3087.
– Anime Film Festival, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts, has been postponed. For more information call, 742-2787.
– The 37th annual Yuba-Sutter Quilt Show, presented by the Valley Quilt Guild, has been cancelled. For more information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
– The gardening workshop, hosted by the Master Gardeners of Colusa County, has been cancelled. For more information, call 458-7671.
– Plant exchange, hosted by the Master Gardeners of Colusa County, has been canceled. For more information, call 458-0570.
– The 32nd annual Sportsman Dinner, hosted by Williams Volunteer Firefighters, has been postponed. For more information, call 473-2269.
Sunday, March 15:
– Third Sunday Jazz Jam, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts, has been postponed. For more information call, 742-2787.
For the rest of March: Sutter County Museum is cancelling all public programs until March 31. Events at the Sutter County Library have been canceled until March 31.
Also:
– The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way has rescheduled the 21st Annual “An Elegant Soirée” for Saturday, Aug. 22 at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. For more information or to purchase tickets or sponsor, call the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way office at 743-1847 or visit their website at www.yscunitedway.org.
– “Reveling by the River,” hosted by the e Center, has been canceled.
– All events at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds have been canceled for the month of March.
If you are involved in organizing an upcoming event, which has been canceled or postponed, let us know by emailing ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.