Editor’s note: A full year into the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be hard to keep things straight. Here’s the third of three parts in our attempt to provide a simple yet comprehensive question/answer presentation on subjects that readers have let us know they’re curious about. Please let us know if you still have questions to get answers to by emailing us at ADNewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
The Appeal reached out to Yuba-Sutter officials with a list of questions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The following information was provided by Yuba County public information officer Rachel Rosenbaum.
Q: Where can people go online to get more information about COVID-19 and resources – both local and worldwide? If they’re not a web person, who can they call?
A: Local public health information: Yuba.org/coronavirus and suttercounty.org/doc/coronavirus. State information: covid19.ca.gov.
Each of these sites have links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the World Health Organization.
The state has a COVID-19 hotline for general information at 1-833-422-4255 (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Yuba and Sutter counties also have a hotline for general vaccine information. Leave a voicemail at Yuba County: (530) 634-7497 or Sutter County: (530) 822-5934.
Q: What does the local COVID-19 dashboard cover and why does the information matter to the public?
A: The local COVID-19 dashboard offers information on the daily total of current cases, number of new cases, how many have died, how many are hospitalized, and how many are in ICU beds. The dashboard also lists the number of people who have recovered, the average age of those who have been hospitalized, and the average age of those getting the virus. It also shows the various sources of infection – people are mostly getting sick from people they live with, coworkers, and friends/family in the community.
All this information shows the public how Yuba-Sutter has been and continues to be affected by the virus, as well as why it is important to take precautions. When looking at the numbers, you can see that in the fall and winter we experienced surge-upon-surge, worse than the previous surge in the summertime, and that although the average age of people who get infected is 40 years old, the average age of those hospitalized are our older residents – 61 years old.
Q: Is the holiday case surge about over? Is there another on the horizon?
A: We didn’t see the large spike following Christmas and New Year’s as we expected, but that’s likely because the numbers were already very high from November. They have just now started slowing down. We just saw our lowest case count in some time with 15 new cases in Yuba County on Tuesday this week. Things are looking better, but as we’ve seen these last 11 months, the situation is precarious.
Q: How do the counties determine the number of people recovered from COVID-19? When is someone considered recovered?
A: Generally, patients are considered recovered 10 days after they develop symptoms, assuming they are getting better. Obviously, patients who are hospitalized are going to take longer than that. We generally try to check in with patients before we report them as recovered, to make sure they are actually getting better. That can add a couple days if they’re not checking in or not doing better.
Q: Is contact tracing still happening? Does it continue to be important? Why?
A: Yes it is. Contact tracing continues to be an important facet here, as it is with any virus. The high number of cases and sometimes desire of some subjects to not cooperate continues to challenge our team; it remains important to make the effort to find out where someone potentially became infected and who they went on to infect – that way, everyone affected can take the proper precautions to break the chain of transmission and not get anyone else sick, even if they don’t have symptoms.
Q: What can someone do if they or a family member is experiencing some mental health challenges? What are some common mental health challenges? How does one stay mentally healthy?
A: It’s not unexpected that most people are struggling to some degree, whether it be anxiety over the virus itself, how Public Health precautions have impacted jobs and schools, etc. Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health has many resources to help guide people through these tough times: https://bit.ly/3cFTY4N or you can call their 24-hour crisis line: (530) 673-8255 or toll-free: (888) 923-3800.
There are also a number of apps that help promote mindfulness like SHINE as well as Dr. Daniel Amen on Instagram at doc_amen.
Also, outside of technology, exercising, eating well, and getting plenty of sleep are all tenets for promoting balanced mental wellness.
Q: How are nursing and care homes doing? Are they still getting vaccinated? Are they still the priority for receiving vaccinations?
A: Acute care, assisted living, and nursing facilities were included in the first tier of vaccine rollout, which has essentially been completed. There may be some straggling staff members who, perhaps, waited to see how their coworkers did with the vaccine before seeking their opportunity.
Q: Why is it so important for those over 65 to get vaccinated for COVID-19?
A: We know that those between the ages of 65 and 74 have a 90 times higher chance of death compared to younger adults 18-29, and that risk exponentially increases as the person gets older. Eight out of 10 deaths due to COVID-19 are those 65 years and older not just nationally, but locally.
While this virus does not discriminate – we’ve seen two 30-somethings with no known underlying conditions die from COVID-19 – those who are older are more likely to be hospitalized and to die. The expected arrival of the more contagious and more deadly variants only heightens that urgency to save as many lives in this short window we have.
Q: What are three or four things older individuals can do to stay healthy and shun the virus?
A: Getting the vaccine is the safest way for a community to build up herd immunity without seeing more unnecessary deaths. There aren’t any known holistic approaches that will combat the risk that comes with being in the older age group.
That said, underlying conditions also put individuals at risk of more severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death. To perhaps combat any possible underlying conditions (like diabetes and high blood pressure), individuals should work to live a healthier lifestyle eating a proper diet, getting some sort of exercise, not smoking, limiting the use of alcohol, and regularly seeing your primary care physician.
Q: How can elderly people exercise, socialize and maintain a proper diet while social distancing and following other COVID guidelines?
A: You can exercise solo, with a household member, or perhaps with your “pod,” members of which have only interacted with each other throughout this pandemic. If interacting with people you don’t live with, you should be wearing a mask or at least social distancing … like throwing a baseball from a far distance or going on walks. Even simple stretching can help.
Q: Are there any COVID-related resources available specifically for seniors in the Yuba-Sutter area at this time?
A: The Yuba-Sutter Agency on Aging Area 4 is a great resource for our older population. They have helpful information online at agencyonaging4resources.org or by calling 916-246-2117.