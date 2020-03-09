As of Monday morning, the California Department of Public Health reported there were 114 cases of the coronavirus. As cases continue to appear in surrounding counties, the current risk remains low to Yuba-Sutter area, officials said.
Currently, seniors, children and individuals with underlying health concerns are considered at risk for the virus. In order to ensure the health and safety, school districts and Adventist Health/Rideout are continuing to take precautionary measures against the virus.
“Basically we’re taking the advice of the Health Department,” said Wheatland Union High School District Superintendent Nicole Newman.
Newman said they are taking every step to ensure the health and safety of their students and faculty members. She said buses are being cleaned twice a day, school facilities are being cleaned twice a day, water fountains are being cleaned, door knobs are being wiped down, etc.
Elk Grove Unified School District announced the closure of its schools and cancellation of its student-related activities after the Sacramento County Public health confirmed a family in the district tested positive for the virus. Newman said if schools close it would be because of the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and the Health Department.
“All we can do is be proactive,” said Newman.
Superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District Gary Cena said they are fortunate to have daily correspondence with the Health Department.
Cena said their focus is a ground game of practicing really basic things.
“Washing our hands and not touching our faces,” said Cena. “(Our) custodial team is making efforts to clean the classrooms and restrooms. All adults monitoring and educating proper sneezing and coughing.”
Cena said students and staff have been encouraged to stay home it they come down with a fever of 104 degrees or higher. He said they should monitor their fever and stay home for another 24 hours after the fever has gone away.
“As we understand, there are no confirmed cases in Yuba County,” Cena said. “(We) plan to not close schools and change schedules.”
Adventist Health/Rideout Communications Manager Melissa Jue said their highest priority is the care and safety of patients and staff.
“We have highly trained infection prevention practitioners who closely follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the public health department,” she said.
Jue said they are closely monitoring patient infection rates at Adventist Health/Rideout. She said they are following the best national practices.
“We are emphasizing fundamental infection prevention measures, such as hand washing for staff and visitors,” she said.