Even as the coronavirus spread on the West Coast and the U.S. death toll was six as of late Monday, officials said there was still time to contain it. World Health Organization officials declined to claim a pandemic, reasoning that the vast majority of cases are still in one country – China.
Despite being urged to remain calm and simply take basic precautions, many people are concerned with the spread and the possibility of contracting the disease. Here’s a roundup of local news pertaining to the virus:
– The California Department of Public Health released information regarding the current rate of infection. According to the department’s website, as of March 1, there were a total of 40 positive cases in California.
None have been reported from the Yuba-Sutter area.
Of the 40 cases: 24 are from repatriation flights; nine are travel-related; two from person-to-person exposure from family contact; two from person-to-person exposure in a healthcare facility; and three from unknown sources.
– While COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, strain has not reached the Yuba-Sutter area, public schools, government agencies and other organizations are planning for possible cases.
There is a bi-county effort from Yuba and Sutter counties to meet with local health officials and county organizations to discuss next steps in preparing for the virus. The overall message from public entities is that local risk to the virus remains low, and responding to the situation is like aiming for a moving target.
“Yuba-Sutter is working together to monitor the situation, making sure we’re prepared and have our plan in place ... and incorporate our necessary partners,” said Yuba County public information officer Rachel Rosenbaum.
The Bi-County Health officer, Dr. Phuong Luu, has been working with Yuba and Sutter counties to organize messaging and share information with the public.
“The information we have in hand right now tells us that the risk for coronavirus in the Yuba-Sutter region remains low, but that certainly has not dissuaded us from monitoring, documenting, and communicating with our area partners – including local and state public health, Adventist Health, Office of Emergency Services, law and fire, Centers for Disease Control, etc. – to make sure we are prepared for anything,” Luu said in an emailed statement.
– There have been no confirmed coronavirus cases at Adventist Health/Rideout, according to communications manager Courtney Rasmussen.
Adventist Health has established a systemwide preparedness committee that is working with Rideout to make sure the local hospital is equipped with supplies and training.
“Ongoing training and drills are underway on the proper donning and doffing of personal protective equipment as well as on the protocols for the identification, testing and treatment of a patient with COVID-19-like symptoms,” Rasmussen said via email.
The hospital is equipped with and maintains isolation rooms to manage infectious disease, according to Rasmussen.
He said the hospital is staffed by highly trained infection prevention practitioners who follow prevention measures issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The hospital is emphasizing fundamental infection prevention measures such as hand washing for associates and visitors, isolating infectious patients as appropriate and providing personal protective equipment for associates and visitors if needed.
“We are collaborating daily with our local health department to ensure the community’s safety,” Rasmussen said.
– The Yuba City Unified School District is preparing by adhering to the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the California Department of Education.
Jen Cates, director of student engagement at YCUSD, said in addition to normal flu season precautions, the district’s custodians have been given an additional training session and instructed to use the cleaning agent AlphaHP on surfaces.
“They’ve (custodians) been specifically instructed to increase wiping down every surface that gets touched everyday,” Cates said. “All door handles, desks, sinks, closets.”
Cates said the new cleaning agent is dispensed by a metered system so it doesn’t need to be mixed, eliminating the chance of diluting the agent’s strength.
The Marysville Joint Unified School District is taking precautions against the coronavirus like increasing child-friendly hand sanitizing stations and thoroughly cleaning shared surfaces.
“Teachers are encouraged to allow time for handwashing before and after recesses and mealtimes and review coughing etiquette,” Jessica Guth, director of program services at MJUSD, said in an email. “District nurses are assisting with monitoring illnesses and supporting schools.”
Guth said the district is working with Luu and the Department of Health and Human Services to stay up-to-date on the virus.
“It is through this collaboration that we will determine next steps if COVID-19 starts to spread within the community,” Guth said in an email. “Parents and staff will be notified if there are school closures.”
– Local health officials said Monday that the chances of catching the flu, a cold or other seasonal winter illnesses is higher than catching the coronavirus and the threat of the coronavirus remains low.
Though the severity of the illness caused by the virus seems frightening, officials continue to advise that people can take precautionary measures by taking care of themselves and maintaining good hygiene.
Linda Sanders, a retired registered nurse, said some people are dying because they have underlying health problems, but by taking care of onerself – eating healthy, drinking plenty of water and getting plenty of exercise – they can lessen the severity of the disease.
Luu, the Yuba-Sutter health officer, said people who have not traveled internationally – especially to China, Japan, South Korea, Italy or Iran – are very unlikely to contract the disease.
– Coronavirus Symptoms: The California Department of Public Health said the coronavirus poses mild to moderate respiratory illness, but the symptoms are flu-like – fever, cough and shortness of breath.
According to the World Health Organization, some patients have experienced nasal congestion, runny nose, aches and pains, sore throat or diarrhea.
– Some community members have expressed concern about the availability of survival products being available for purchase in case the Corona virus calls for a mandated self quarantine, but local stores say their inventories are fine for the moment.
“I haven’t really noticed anything different,” said Al Long, a supervisor at SaveMart in Marysville. “I have a friend in Hawaii who posted a photo of empty tissue shelves there but things have been pretty normal here. We’re well stocked.”
David Mims, a lead employee at FoodMax in Yuba City, agreed.
“There hasn’t been any rampaging or panicking,” Mims said. “We aren’t too concerned with running out of things. Right now we’re all operating as normal.”