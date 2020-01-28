The coronavirus, originating in mainland China, touched down in Southern California over the weekend and worry about it is likely spreading far faster than the actual virus.
Yuba-Sutter health officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the likelihood of the virus being diagnosed in this area is very low.
According to the California Department of Public Health, the new coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, China, causing flu-like symptoms – runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever and shortness of breath. Though there are no confirmed cases in northern California, there have been confirmed cases in southern California, Washington, Arizona and Illinois.
“We (Yuba-Sutter area) don’t have families that travel from mainland China,” said Luu.
In order to contract the coronavirus individuals would have to come in contact with someone from Wuhan Luu said.
More importantly, perhaps, it is flu season. A flu shot does not lessen your chances from the coronavirus, but it can help avoid the flu. She said people should also take normal day-to-day measures.
Since there are only two cases of coronavirus in southern California – both persons in quarantine – Luu said there should be no concern about traveling.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends preventative measures to avoid respiratory viruses from spreading, such as the flu: wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds using soap and water; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available; avoid close contact with people who are sick; stay at home when you are sick; try to avoid touching your face with unwashed hands; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For more questions, comments or concerns, Luu will be taking part in a Facebook live event at 9:30 a.m. on today (Wednesday) to provide an update and perspective on the coronavirus and this year’s flu season. Individuals are welcome to submit questions before and during the event.