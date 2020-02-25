Sacramento County Public Health last week reported the first confirmed case of the coronavirus.
World health officials are discussing whether or not there’s a pandemic and concern is rising.
Still, a Yuba-Sutter health officer says the local threat remains low.
“The risk for the bi-county region is still low,” said Dr. Phuong Luu, Yuba-Sutter health officer. “If they have not been to mainland China or interacted closely with someone who has, such as being a household contact, then their risk is very low.”
In a Sacramento County Public Health press release, it was noted that the Sacramento County resident who contracted the virus had traveled to and from mainland China and has since remained at home for mandatory isolation. The release advised the risk of exposure to the virus remains low.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus, so far, meets two of the criteria of a pandemic.
“The fact that this disease has caused illness, including illness resulting in death, and sustained person-to-person spread is concerning,” the CDC said. “As community spread is detected in more and more countries, the world moves closer toward meeting the third criteria, worldwide spread of the new virus.”
The CDC concluded that the threat of the virus is high, globally and in the United States, however, those not exposed to the virus the risk is considered low.
“The key advice I would give community members in maintaining calm is to seek guidance regarding the coronavirus from reputable sources,” said Luu.
Luu suggests visiting the CDC website at cdc.gov and the California Department of Public health website at cdph.ca.us for updates. For preventable measures Luu said maintain a good hand hygiene, getting the flu shot and stay home if sick.