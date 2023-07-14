The Yuba County Sheriff's Department announced on Friday that a coroner investigation has been launched in response to the apparent suicide of a Yuba County Jail inmate.
On July 8 at around 11:20 a.m., Patricia Mobley, 39, of Oroville was reportedly found unresponsive in her jail cell by correctional staff. Jail and medical personnel immediately began administering CPR and called for an ambulance.
Officials said that Mobley was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville where she was hospitalized in critical condition.
Just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, hospital officials pronounced Mobley as deceased.
Officials with the Sheriff’s Department said that Mobley had been in custody at the Yuba County Jail since July 3 after being arrested for drug possession and outstanding warrants out of Butte County.
Officials claim that preliminary evidence suggests Mobley committed suicide. A coroner’s investigation is underway with the official determination of cause of death pending a full autopsy.