The Yuba County Sheriff's Department announced on Friday that a coroner investigation has been launched in response to the apparent suicide of a Yuba County Jail inmate.

On July 8 at around 11:20 a.m., Patricia Mobley, 39, of Oroville was reportedly found unresponsive in her jail cell by correctional staff. Jail and medical personnel immediately began administering CPR and called for an ambulance.

