Following a major fire that tore through a large portion of the former Peach Tree Mall in Linda in October 2022 and its subsequent demolition, its replacement, Costco, is now slated to open to the community on Oct. 5, according to the company’s website.

In May 2022, Yuba County District One Supervisor Andy Vasquez and former Yuba Water Agency Director Brent Hastey confirmed with the Appeal that Costco, a chain of membership-only big-box retail stores, would be built at the site of the former mall just across the bridge from Marysville.

