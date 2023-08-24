Following a major fire that tore through a large portion of the former Peach Tree Mall in Linda in October 2022 and its subsequent demolition, its replacement, Costco, is now slated to open to the community on Oct. 5, according to the company’s website.
In May 2022, Yuba County District One Supervisor Andy Vasquez and former Yuba Water Agency Director Brent Hastey confirmed with the Appeal that Costco, a chain of membership-only big-box retail stores, would be built at the site of the former mall just across the bridge from Marysville.
“They said it couldn’t be done. They said we were crazy. Well today, I’m beyond thrilled to announce that we did it. It’s official, Costco is coming to Linda,” Vasquez said in a Facebook video posted last year.
On May 30, 2022, Vasquez said the arrival of Costco was all but a done deal.
“What has gone on is that Costco came out here, there were a couple questions that they had. We took care of that. We addressed it,” Vasquez previously said. “We gave them a letter that said this is what we’re going to do along Lindhurst. This is what we’re going to do to make sure their store is well-received. It’s a win-win situation.”
It wasn’t until Aug. 12, 2022, that Costco officially confirmed the construction of a new store in Linda. At that time, officials from Costco and local property owners completed a monthslong private negotiation to bring the warehouse-style store to the area. The store was expected to be about 160,000 square feet in size.
“This is a very exciting time for residents of Yuba County,” Vasquez previously said in a statement. “Costco took a hard look at the growth and strength of our community and knew it was the right place to build.”
Vasquez previously said it was important for Linda to have a well-known large store such as Costco in the area not only for the jobs it would provide, but for a better outlook on the future of the community.
“I don’t really pay attention to the naysayers because all we can do is hope. What Linda needs is hope,” he said.
Yuba County officials previously said that planners for the county believed that Costco’s arrival would be a “catalyst for inspiring other national brands to consider building” in the southern portion of the county.
“The one thing that is catching the attention of prospective businesses is our team of Yuba County employees who really do go out of their way to make sure each step in the process is easier and pleasant,” Vasquez previously said. “Staff took to heart the direction of the board of supervisors to ensure a supportive business climate, and I am extremely thankful for that determination.”
According to the company’s website, Costco has a temporary location that is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday for those looking to purchase a membership to the store. That location is at 825 9th St., Suite A, in Marysville.