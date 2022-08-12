Costco

Shopping carts are lined up in front of a Costco store on Feb. 25, 2021, in Inglewood.

 Tribune News Service/Getty Images

After countless rumors and several campaign promises, Costco officially confirmed Friday that it plans to build a new store at the site of the old Peach Tree Mall in Linda.

According to Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown, officials from Costco and local property owners have now completed a monthslong private negotiation to bring the warehouse-style store to the area. The store is expected to be about 160,000 square feet in size.

