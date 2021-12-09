The Yuba City Council announced the appointment of Diana Langley as the new city manager after former city manager Dave Vaughn left for a job in the private sector.
Langley started in Yuba City’s Public Works Department 25 years ago and has served as the department’s director and the city’s engineer since 2013, a news release from the city said. She previously twice served as the interim city manager between February 2019 and February 2021.
“It was my honor to help the city as interim manager before, but the timing was not right for me to take the role permanently,” said Langley in the release. “Now that my daughter is off to college, and the opportunity has presented itself again, I am truly honored to accept. I am excited to lead this great organization, and I appreciate the confidence the city council has in me.”
Vaughn had been the city manager since February, the Appeal previously reported. He was selected after the city parted ways with the former city manager, Michael Rock, for undisclosed reasons in March 2020, six months after Rock took the job.
A longtime resident of Yuba City, Diana Langley has been married to Matt Langley for 21 years, according to the release. They have one daughter, Madison, 19, a freshman at the Colorado School of Mines, a research university focused on science and engineering.