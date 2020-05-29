Marysville City Council members unanimously approved a resolution to have the community development director apply for $450,000 in grant money through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
During a special meeting Tuesday, the council met for a second time to go over what the money would be used for if awarded. Community Development Director Jonathan Wright said the money will be used for maintenance for business owners, for providing businesses with loans to pay for overhead costs, and for a sponsorship fund where businesses can apply to have some city level fees waived.
Wright will be writing three applications so that if one use for the money is rejected it does not cause the other two to be rejected. The goal is for the applications to be submitted by the end of today (Friday).
If the city receives money for the loans to businesses to cover overhead costs like high interest credit cards, the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation will facilitate distributing the money, according to Wright.
The city will be hiring an intern who specializes in economic development and planning to manage the funding the city gets from the grant. Wright said he will be applying for grant money through the Sacramento Area Council of Governments to fund that position for 11 months.
He said he has started receiving applications for the position last week. The individual will start working near the end of August or early September. Even if the city’s application is denied, Wright said the intern will still be hired to manage projects with money already available.
The grant does not require a match from the city, which made it especially appealing to the council during this time of economic hardship.