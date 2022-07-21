Several Yuba City projects and programs are set to receive federal funds after the city council approved the 2022 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan on Tuesday night.
Before the approval, a public hearing was held to receive input on the proposed plan. No public comments were made.
The plan unanimously approved Tuesday by the Yuba City City Council will provide $628,585 received from the 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocation including $145,416.23 in “unexpended funds” from the 2021 CDBG program year.
“This is one of the substantial things that we do each year is work through our allocation and how to distribute it,” Yuba City Public Works and Development Services Director Ben Moody said.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the CDBG program “provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.”
Based on current economic conditions such as inflation, Moody outlined who in the city would benefit from the CDBG allocations.
“Really, we’re trying to help folks in neighborhoods that make $60,000 or less a year for a family of four,” Moody said.
HUD requires jurisdictions such as Yuba City to prepare an annual action plan that describes how the allocation of funds will be utilized to meet the intended goals of the CDBG program, the city said in a staff report.
The city said CDBG funds are required to be used to meet at least one of the program’s following priority objectives:
– Benefit low- and moderate- income (LMI) persons
– Aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight
– Meet a need having a particular urgency (to alleviate emergency conditions)
A public meeting was held on Feb. 10 to “encourage public input regarding the development of the Action Plan, and provide potential CDBG applicants with information regarding the application process.”
The city said it received 20 applications, totaling about $1,665,950 in funding requests. The $628,585 received for the 2022 program year covers July 1 through June 30, 2023.
“In accordance with HUD regulations, twenty percent ($125,705) of the allocation can be utilized for administration costs and an amount not to exceed fifteen percent ($94,287.75), can be allocated to public services related to serving LMI persons, such as homeless-related services,” the city staff report said. “The proposed funding is based upon available funds, programs, and applications received. The required 30-day public comment period began on June 24, 2022 and will conclude on July 24, 2022. During this time, members of the public, local non-profit agencies, and other interested organizations are able to view the Annual Action Plan and are encouraged to provide the City with comments.”
The recommended area projects and programs selected for the 2022 CDBG program year include:
– Program administration (15%): $94,287.75; General administration, oversight and management of Community Development Block Grant program. Funding covers salary costs for staff and consultant services.
– Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium: $50,000; The Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium, in collaboration with Hands of Hope, Bridges to Housing, The Salvation Army, Central Valley Homeless Veterans Assistance Program and Sutter County Homeless Shelter provide services to the homeless population in Sutter and Yuba counties.
– Playzeum Play-For-All Initiative: $7,700; Provide scholarships for low/mod income youth for Playzeum’s camps and classes, and provide on-the-go events at low-income parks in the city.
– Habitat for Humanity Exterior Home Repairs: $10,000; Preserve existing housing stock through exterior home repairs for low/mod income homeowners.
– FREED Center for Independent Living Home Repairs/Modifications: $20,000; Provides accessibility improvements and minor home repairs for low-income disabled and senior residents.
– Yuba Sutter Gleaner’s Foodbank Senior Home Delivery: $100,000; Deliver two weekly pre-made meals and a 20-pound box of groceries to seniors 65+ that lack resources to acquire healthy, nourishing food.
– Yuba City Community Services Senior Center Building Improvements: $80,000; Modernize and update the restrooms of the Senior Center that serves city seniors.
– Yuba City Community Services Sam Brannan Park Safety Improvements: $55,000; Install no-climb fence and lighting to prevent vandalism and improve safety.
– Yuba City Fire Department Station 1 Improvements: $74,725; Update restrooms and improve ADA access, and install an emergency-messaging digital marquee.
– Yuba City, City Clean-Up: $45,000; Abatement of illegal refuse, vandalism, and damage to eliminate blight in low/mod census tracts.
– Yuba City Public Works Sewer Later Repair Assistance: $35,000; Fund three to five sewer lateral repairs for low-income homeowners to reduce health and safety hazards.
– Yuba City Public Works Sidewalk Repair Assistance: $35,000; Fund eight to 12 sidewalk repair projects for low-income residents to reduce safety hazards and improve accessibility, especially for disabled residents.
– Yuba City Public Works ADA Sidewalk and Public Facility Improvements: $167,288.48; Provide sidewalk and curb ramp improvements to meet ADA accessibility requirements throughout the city.
Now that the council has approved the action plan, it will be sent to HUD with a “45-day approval window,” Moody said. He said Aug. 1 is the goal to submit the plan to HUD.
“Once we get approval, we’ll work with the subrecipients and then work out contracts so that they have until next June 30th to spend the money,” Moody said.