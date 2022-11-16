The Marysville City Council on Tuesday night received an update on the development of the city’s 2050 general plan, a plan that will help shape the future direction of the city.
After several meetings and discussions with both the public and city officials, a broad overview of what the general plan could be was presented to the council.
Matthew Gerken, a consultant with AECOM who was hired by the city to help develop the general and specific plans for Marysville, informed the council just where the plan was headed based on feedback from e-surveys and other related committees.
As part of the creation of the general plan, Gerken outlined several key issues that citizens and others wanted to focus on. These include:
– Build on walkability and historic character
– Make better use of land and buildings, promoting investment
– Build on and improve Ellis Lake, the rivers, parks and programming
– Add vibrancy, housing, nightlife, entertainment, services, activities
– Concern about peak-period congestion and truck traffic
– Improve bicycle and pedestrian facilities and transit options
– Address image and perception issues, blight, homelessness
Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum backed up the seriousness of some of these issues, including increased traffic and the presence of blighted properties.
As for traffic, one of Branscum’s priorities he is looking to help solve, he said the upcoming arrival of Costco and Caltrans’ Highway 70 project will bring “induced demand” to the city, causing even more congestion. He highlighted the issue as something that needs to be taken into consideration when developing the city’s general plan.
“These are real challenges,” Branscum said. “... It is a big problem. There’s no mitigation in the plans from Caltrans.”
He called Marysville’s traffic problems a “present and growing issue.”
As far as blight, that is a problem the city has been aggressively looking at, as well. Because the city is physically constrained in its growth, the presence of vacant or dilapidated and unused buildings has become more of a priority for both the city and the council.
Included in the development of the general plan is what the city could look like in 2050. Some of these concepts include:
– Vibrant, diverse, desirable place to live, work, and visit
– Access to parks and recreational spaces
– Convenient bicycle and pedestrian routes, variety of employment options
– Preserved history, parks, rec programming, dining, entertainment, and events
– Well-kept historic buildings and neighborhoods
– Variety of housing options with compact housing near services, entertainment
– Tree-lined state and local transportation facilities
– Additional, convenient transit options
During his presentation on Tuesday night, Gerken presented several guiding principles for the general plan.
“Downtown Marysville should be the cultural and commercial heart. Commercial districts are inviting, pedestrian friendly, and accessible,” according to the update by Gerken.
Other principles include locally owned businesses, tourist attractions, lodging, and events that would spur economic activity.
“A clean Ellis Lake and inviting lakefront, and active historic buildings” and a “variety of local housing choices to best meet their needs and preferences,” are also being considered. As well as more opportunities for children, families, and others who live in the city.
To achieve many of these changes, Gerken said Marysville would need to leverage “public-private-nonprofit partnerships for jobs and housing.”
A big part of the general plan is deciding exactly where the city should focus its attention when thinking about making changes or improvements. In June, Gerken presented three alternative concepts that will help guide the drafting of the general plan. These alternatives focus on themes such as where and how the city should grow.
Alternative one puts a focus on the downtown area with accelerated infill development. Alternative two seeks a reinvestment throughout West Marysville. Alternative three looks at moderate infill with the development of downtown and the possibility of using annexation as a tool for growth.
Gerken said “alternative one” was by far the most popular path for the city to take based on feedback from the Marysville General Plan Advisory Committee and the Marysville Planning Commission. However, the council has shown reluctance to accept one alternative over another, suggesting that it would be best to combine or possibly do them in tandem with each other.
Alternative one has garnered the most support among others because it forces the city to focus on one specific section of the city to ensure that what is promised is fulfilled. Many believed that once alternative one was in full swing and showing results, plans for the other alternatives would more easily fall into place.
Marysville Councilmember Dom Belza made a point that if the city got more serious about annexation, then the increased revenue would allow the city to properly fund whatever improvements were actually included in the general plan.
“I’m all in favor of alternative one and I think that it’s obvious what we need to focus on in the short term … but we’ve gotta keep that door open to annexation,” Belza said. “... Annexing … is very much generated funding that we need in order to help the redevelopment process of downtown. … They help each other. The more improvement that we can show the county that we’re taking care of our own backyard, so to speak, the more apt we are to be able to grow. The more growth we have, the greater finances we see coming in.”
Gerken said once more consensus is reached, then more specific details and goals would be shared with the council for the next general plan update.