TrafficCalming14th.jpg

This graphic shows the traffic calming measures that are slated to be put in place along 14th Street in Marysville. The funding for this project – about $168,000 – is provided through a Sacramento Area Council of Governments grant.

 City of Marysville

Marysville Public Works Director Vincenzo Corazza gave the city council an update Tuesday regarding several areas of the city where its roads will either get a complete rehabilitation or receive preventative maintenance once all expected and related funding is obtained by the city.

Before outlining which segments of Marysville will see improvements, Corazza presented a brief overview of how street work is analyzed by cities and priorities are set. In essence, cities will attempt to keep up with road maintenance in order to prevent more costly work in the future.

