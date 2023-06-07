Marysville Public Works Director Vincenzo Corazza gave the city council an update Tuesday regarding several areas of the city where its roads will either get a complete rehabilitation or receive preventative maintenance once all expected and related funding is obtained by the city.
Before outlining which segments of Marysville will see improvements, Corazza presented a brief overview of how street work is analyzed by cities and priorities are set. In essence, cities will attempt to keep up with road maintenance in order to prevent more costly work in the future.
For example, preventative maintenance work with the E. 17th Street Seal Coating Project is expected to cost about $203,000. A major rehabilitation project such as 5th Street cost about $3.5 million.
“Think of it as the engine in your car. Every 3,000 miles you have to put oil in your car,” Corazza said. “We call that preventative maintenance. So as the road gets more wear and tear, you want to maintain it. We do that with slurry sealing or fog sealing or any kind of sealing on the surface so water doesn’t get underneath it and then destroy it. … So you want to reinforce that.”
Moving forward, the city plans to do a mix of both maintenance and rehabilitation projects, Corazza said.
To fund these projects, money will be provided through Senate Bill 1 – often referred to as the “gas tax”, SB-1 provides billions annually to fix roads, freeways and bridges in communities across California; Measure C, the city’s 1% sales tax that is mostly used for road maintenance; the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, a federal program of grants awarded to local governments and administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; and grants from the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG), which primarily helps local governments with transportation infrastructure and funding assistance.
Recently, SACOG approved millions for the Yuba-Sutter region, including two projects for Marysville. Those projects include:
– Historic Downtown Marysville Safety and Walkability Enhancements ($250,000): This project would construct safety and walkability enhancements such as street lighting and pedestrian enhancements along Historic Downtown Marysville’s D Street Corridor. Pedestrian safety features include brighter lighting, raised crosswalks, improved shade landscaping and other pedestrian amenities.
– E. 22nd St Multi-Modal Maintenance & Modernization Safety Improvements Project ($3,500,000): In Marysville, on E. 22nd Street, from SR-20/Levee Road to Ramirez St: Roadway reconstruction, construct protected bike lanes, improve transit stops, close sidewalk gaps, add ADA ramps and implement traffic calming. SACOG said this project “demonstrated a strong roadway maintenance need” and “responds effectively to community input, adapting what had been a straightforward re-paving project into a more holistic project that addresses many local needs.”
The city said CDBG funds could be used for additional paving in the Miner’s Park area of Marysville or for the establishment of “train horn quiet zones,” which would not only improve the quality of life of residents who live near crossings but also commercial development near crossings.
On Tuesday, Corazza detailed some of the other road projects that are slated to take place in Marysville. The following is a rundown of those projects and the funding that most likely will be used for them:
– Resurfacing segments: Make minor pavement repairs to the existing pavement section, micro grind and overlay paved surface, and install new pavement delineation. Project locations: H Street from 3rd to 14th streets, D Street from 1st to 3rd streets, Yuba Street from 6th to 10th streets, Yuba Street from E. 12th to E. 17th streets, and Ramirez Street from E. 12th to E. 24th streets. Project timeline: March 2023 to September 2024.
– Reconstruction segments: Remove or pulverize pavement section, regrade and compact, install new pavement section, and install new pavement delineation. Project locations: E. 17th Street from Chestnut to Ramirez streets, E. 22nd Street from Ramirez Street to State Route 20, 14th Street from Levee Road to E Street, A Street from 4th to 6th streets, and Huston Street from E. 16th to E. 19th streets. Project timeline: March 2023 to September 2024.
– Base bid package 1: E. 22nd Street between SR-20 and Cheim Boulevard (full depth recycling and overlay), Cheim Boulevard between Nadine Drive and E. 22nd Street (overlay), Del Pero Street between Rideout Way and Toddwick Avenue (full depth recycling and overlay), A Street between 4th and 6th streets (full depth recycling and overlay), and 14th Street between Levee Road and the railroad crossing (overlay).
– Alternate bid package 1: E. 22nd Street between Cheim Boulevard and Hall Street (full depth recycling and overlay), E. 19th Street between Covillaud and Sampson streets (full depth recycling and overlay), and 14th Street between the railroad crossing and F Street (overlay).
Preventative maintenance projets:
– Base bid package 2: Johnson Avenue between Cheim Boulevard and Hall Street (repair/slurry), Nadine Drive between Cheim Boulevard and Hall Street (repair/slurry), and Olson Court from Cheim Boulevard to the eastern terminus (repair/slurry).
– Alternate bid package 2: Glen Street from Nadine Drive to Hobart Street (repair/slurry).