As cities all across California continue to seek ways to build more affordable housing, the Yuba City City Council on Tuesday night approved action to give the city manager the authority to continue to work with Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter on the first phase of Merriment Village Apartments.

With the approval, Yuba City City Manager Diana Langley will be able to help Habitat apply for Homekey 3.0 funding through the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for the affordable housing project that will now be broken up into different phases because of the immense cost of what is expected to ultimately be a 217-unit apartment complex located at 428 North Walton Ave.

