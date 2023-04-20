As cities all across California continue to seek ways to build more affordable housing, the Yuba City City Council on Tuesday night approved action to give the city manager the authority to continue to work with Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter on the first phase of Merriment Village Apartments.
With the approval, Yuba City City Manager Diana Langley will be able to help Habitat apply for Homekey 3.0 funding through the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for the affordable housing project that will now be broken up into different phases because of the immense cost of what is expected to ultimately be a 217-unit apartment complex located at 428 North Walton Ave.
Overall, the project is anticipated to cost nearly $75 million. At issue is the fact that there is only $37,158,338 of Homekey 3.0 funding available for the entire Sacramento region. Because of this, it would not be possible for Habitat to secure the amount needed for the entire project. In order to get work started, Habitat will split the project into multiple phases. Phase 1, which Habitat will seek as much as $19 million for, will involve the construction of a four-story, 79-unit building of two bedroom and one bath units fronting Walton Avenue, and the site work for the remainder of the designated area, the city said.
Officials expect the application for Homekey 3.0 to be issued next week on April 24. Project Homekey is a “statewide effort to sustain and rapidly expand housing for persons experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.” To date, California’s Homekey program has housed at least 8,264 individuals and created 5,911 units statewide.
While the entire Merriment Village Apartments project is meant to benefit young mothers with children, families with a disabled member, seniors, and veterans who all live at 30%-50% of the average median income for Sutter County, the focus of Phase 1 will be on families with children, officials said.
Along with the approval to allow Langley to work with Habitat, the city council also approved the waiving of development fees and an annual allocation of $155,000 of Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) funding toward the annual ongoing operation of the project. Both needed to be approved, officials said, so that Habitat could be more competitive in its grant applications.
“When HCD is reviewing these applications, the more funding that they can show up front for construction, but also ongoing, makes the applications more competitive,” Langley said. “So the thought would be they would ask for the $155,000 of Phase 1, but they wouldn’t come back to the city … as part of future phases for additional ongoing money. So we’d start out at $155,000 and it would stay there.”
Because the city cannot do an outright waiver of development fees, Langley said “another mechanism” must “backfill those fees.” For Phase 1 of the Merriment project, the city will waive $1,787,922 that would be owed.
“An outright waiver of the fees would typically require them to be paid or offset from another source,” the city said in a staff report. To solve this, the following options will be available:
– Execute a loan for the fees that would then be paid by a combination of PLHA funds and other funding sources available to the city for affordable housing. There is approximately $1,474,000 of Low-Mod Housing Asset Funds available, although $1 million is currently committed to the Richland Village Affordable Housing Development project through Jan. 19, 2025. Should the Richland Village project not proceed, the $1 million would be available for Merriment Village or other affordable housing projects.
– Direct all or a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the nine Housing Successor agency homes toward the fees for Merriment Village. The Regional Housing Authority is interested in utilizing at least a portion of the proceeds for their proposed senior housing project on Garden Highway. However, the city has not committed those funds to the Regional Housing Authority at this time.
– Direct all or a portion of the proceeds from the sale of city-owned surplus properties toward the fees for Merriment Village.
– Request that Habitat for Humanity include a portion or all of the fees in its grant applications.
Joseph Hale, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, said Habitat’s contribution to the project will include the purchase of the property as well as “in-kind funding” from Habitat’s partners that will provide appliances and furniture for the site. He said overall, Habitat’s contribution could be as much as $2 million.
Another avenue of funding that could be available is the millions the city still has in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Langley confirmed with the Appeal after Tuesday’s council meeting that ARPA funds could technically be used to help with the project, but the city would still consider other options.
With the city currently exploring a possible bond measure to help fund roads and public safety, there were concerns that the city’s contribution for the Merriment project would just be too much to bear.
“This is a big ask for something that we really can’t afford,” District 3 Councilmember Michael Pasquale said. “If we were to bring this project to a bank and I was a banker sitting there and you can’t sustain your own project for the next 55 years, I would have grave concern for that. Unfortunately, we are dealing with finances and the city’s in a position that we just can’t give people loans and the such.”
District 2 Councilmember Marc Boomgaarden said after getting explanations from nearly everyone involved in the process thus far, the city has to show that it has “some skin in the game to increase competitiveness.”
“Can we afford the 155 and is that some money that’s worth spending towards affordable housing? In my opinion it certainly is,” Boomgaarden said. “So, when I balance that amount of money, knowing that it’s a long-term commitment, but I hope it’s a better return on the investment. Because now we’ve got some folks who are either precariously housed or are tipping someplace and we get them under cover.”
Boomgaarden said the city had to accept a level of risk to “get the ball rolling” on the needed affordable housing project.
“There are multiple pots of money out there, that I agree, if we start a project and we show forward progress and we show that we are actually doing something, that makes our applications for grants and other funding sources that much more viable. At this particular point in time I feel comfortable with that,” Boomgaarden said.
Vice Mayor Shon Harris said the council has made affordable housing a priority.
“By this investment and this partnership with Habitat we are proving that we are serious about that. Get some roofs over some peoples heads who otherwise might not be,” Harris said. “Yeah, it is a level of risk … but that is what it takes in some circumstances, and this is one of them, to show that we’re serious for the folks who later on down the road have the money to reward us to move the project to Phase 2 and 3 and onward. I definitely support it.”
The council voted 4-1 in favor of the action on Tuesday with Pasquale being the lone no vote.