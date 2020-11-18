Marysville City Council members went back-and-forth at their Tuesday meeting over what the process should be to hire a permanent city manager.
The council unanimously approved the appointment of finance director Jennifer Styczynski as acting city manager. Styczynski was appointed to the acting role by outgoing interim city manager Gene Palazzo. Palazzo was hired in August to fill in for former City Manager Marti Brown, who was fired by the council in a 3-2 vote on July 24.
A closed session item had been requested by Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli for “Public Employment Appointment (City Manager).” Council member Brad Hudson seconded the request. Councilmember Bill Simmons voiced his opposition to going into closed session, saying the action would go against a decision made by the council on Oct. 20 to hire a consulting firm to assist with the recruitment of a permanent city manager.
The contract with the firm was $22,500, according to a staff report. City Attorney Brant Bordsen said that money had already been paid to the firm.
“What I’m saying is the action item on the consent calendar for closed session is illegal for the simple reason that we have not reconsidered the action taken on the 20th of October,” Simmons said. “... Why go into closed session, let’s discuss it here.”
Bordsen reviewed what the council did on Oct. 20 and said the council could go into closed session but would be going against its commitment to following the process for recruitment laid out by the consulting firm, which included multiple rounds of interviews. He said nine resumes had been received so far for the position by the firm.
Mayor Ricky Samayoa disagreed with Bordsen’s assessment and said the recruitment process could continue even if the council appointed a permanent city manager outside of the process.
“In my mind, those two things are separate,” Samayoa said.
Samayoa could not be reached Wednesday for further comment.
Bordsen said going that direction would be stretching the intent of the action of hiring a firm for recruitment and not hiring someone based on that process. The solution Bordsen suggested was to agendize a reconsideration of the decision to have a consulting firm assist with recruitment at the next council meeting.
Samayoa decided to not go into closed session on Tuesday despite saying he disagreed with Bordsen’s opinion. Buttacavoli agreed to have the closed session item removed, but Hudson felt a closed session was still warranted.
“I do believe the council has the right to hire whoever they wish,” Hudson said.
In addition, he said he felt the current council would be better suited to pick the next permanent city manager instead of “freshmen” council members.
Council member Stephanie McKenzie said she agreed with Simmons and said simply appointing a city manager outside of the recruitment process would be a waste of the $22,500 contract with the consulting firm.
“I think skirting the whole process would be very foolish,” McKenzie said.
The council is next set to meet on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.