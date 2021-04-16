In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council are encouraging local residents to recognize that everyone has a role to play in making sure that the community is a great place for children and families to thrive.
The number of substantiated child abuse or neglect cases increased by 7 percent between 2019 and 2020 in Yuba County.
The group said all children in Yuba County deserve to grow up in a safe, stable and nurturing environment free from fear, abuse and neglect. With the pandemic, children are especially vulnerable to the stresses of health risks, school closures, isolation and economic instability in their families.
The council is encouraging community members to join in efforts to reduce child abuse and neglect by increasing awareness, supporting prevention efforts and promoting the social and emotional well-being of children and families.
To report possible child abuse or neglect, call the Child and Adult Protective Services 24-hour response line at 749-6288, or the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 749-7777.
Parents feeling overwhelmed can call the Sutter Yuba mental health crisis line at 673-8255 or the toll free number 888-923-3800. More information can be found at www.caparentyouthhelpline.org.