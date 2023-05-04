YCHS100 (1).jpg

Yuba City City Council members and U.S. Congressman Doug LaMalfa presented Yuba City High School Principal Cylas Olsen with certificates commemorating the school’s centennial anniversary on Wednesday in Yuba City.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

The Yuba City City Council held a special meeting on the Yuba City High School campus Wednesday afternoon to commemorate the school’s 100th year anniversary.

While the high school was formally established with the state in 1924, its first operational school year was 1922/23. Yuba City Mayor Wade Kirchner said that in the past century, Yuba City High School has seen 24,600 graduates. An additional 436 graduates are part of the class of 2023.

