The Yuba City City Council held a special meeting on the Yuba City High School campus Wednesday afternoon to commemorate the school’s 100th year anniversary.
While the high school was formally established with the state in 1924, its first operational school year was 1922/23. Yuba City Mayor Wade Kirchner said that in the past century, Yuba City High School has seen 24,600 graduates. An additional 436 graduates are part of the class of 2023.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Kirchner presented Principal Cylas Olsen with a certificate commemorating the school’s centennial anniversary.
“We are here to celebrate this rare milestone,” Kirchner said. “Congratulations to the 100th graduating class of 2023.”
Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, was also present for the meeting to honor the anniversary and encourage students to take part in local politics.
“100 years is pretty amazing. Educating students for that long is an incredible feat. Go Honkers,” LaMalfa said. “It’s a privilege for me and my team to represent this area in the U.S. House of Representatives. Those of you who are interested in politics, work with your teacher and other staff members. We have internships in D.C. and internships at my office in Yuba City if you want just a taste of politics.”
LaMalfa also presented Olsen with a plaque of recognition and commemoration for the school’s centennial.
“On behalf of our students and staff, I am super proud to accept these recognitions. We have some long-standing traditions here at YCHS. This is a special year for our kids, teachers and staff,” Olsen said.