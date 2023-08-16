The Marysville City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a consulting agreement to develop an Ellis Lake Master Plan as leaders continue to make a push toward revitalizing the city for greater economic development opportunities.

Along with efforts already underway to find a long-term solution to the water quality of Ellis Lake, a new master plan, officials hope, would allow the city to not only have a vision for the future of the green space surrounding the lake but also create an opportunity for grant funding that would be needed to achieve the goals of the city and council.

