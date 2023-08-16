The Marysville City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a consulting agreement to develop an Ellis Lake Master Plan as leaders continue to make a push toward revitalizing the city for greater economic development opportunities.
Along with efforts already underway to find a long-term solution to the water quality of Ellis Lake, a new master plan, officials hope, would allow the city to not only have a vision for the future of the green space surrounding the lake but also create an opportunity for grant funding that would be needed to achieve the goals of the city and council.
Approved Tuesday was a $29,780 consulting agreement with Roach & Campbell Landscape Architects to develop that plan for the future. The city and council have big dreams for what the areas around the lake can look like and the action taken Tuesday was considered an important first step.
“The city desires to improve amenities at Ellis Lake in order to develop a regional recreation and tourism venue, provide residents with high quality outdoor recreation activities and promote development/redevelopment in the area,” a city staff report says. “Staff recommends development of a master plan for the lake green space that will provide a conceptual layout and identify features and amenities that would support recreational and economic activity in the surrounding area.”
The city said the plan should “conceptually convey the locations, styles, sizes, and approximate quantities for numerous proposed elements” for the green space around the lake. The following are the proposed elements the city is considering:
– A 6-foot-wide bicycle and pedestrian path offset from the lake edge.
– Modified lake footprint where required to allow for bicycle and pedestrian path.
– Enhanced connectivity from the southwestern most corner of the lake to the ballpark.
– Playgrounds and tot lots.
– Footprint for common restrooms shared between lake and ballpark.
– Small stage with lighting for night use.
– Additional lake-facing outdoor dining at south end of lake and/or near ballpark.
– Additional pedestrian facilities along C street north of 14th.
– Lighting to allow for extended nighttime use of bike/ped trail and a recreation feature.
– Fishing areas/piers.
– Kayak, paddle board launch site.
– Outdoor gym exercise equipment.
– Enhanced recreation opportunities.
– Picnic/Bar-B-Que areas.
– Secure garbage/recycling receptacles aligning with city standards and maintenance staff recommendations.
– Splash pad.
– Facilities improvements within the north and east side of the ballpark.
– Controlled pedestrian crossings across 14th street.
– Incorporation of Yuba Water facility (designed by others) into lake.
– Highlight existing historic and cultural features and incorporate additional artifacts as available.
Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad stressed Tuesday night that the list of proposed additions to the green space of the lake are only options that could be considered and no final decisions have been made. The city plans to receive community feedback on a host of options before any definitive action is taken.
“That list is options to be considered, so please don’t take that as things that are definitely going to happen,” Schaad said.
According to the Ellis Lake Master Plan proposal, the city is considering in-person meetings to get feedback on what the public might want to see around the green space of the lake. Also being considered is an online survey that would provide members of the community an opportunity to let their voices be heard.
Jessamyn Lett, an architect who will be playing a major role in the development of the Ellis Lake Master Plan, said getting input from multiple sources will be key to the success of the project.
“The Ellis Lake project is … central to the work that is being done in Marysville and representative of Marysville. My work on this project is really about being a team player. We have a big team here,” Lett said. “All of these people, the community, the city engineer, the work that’s being done on the water quality, the neighboring development work that’s being done, the ball field, all of this impacts the lake itself and specifically the green space around the lake. This plan, the idea is that we’re looking at creating a design that will facilitate … future grant applications and funding opportunities that looks at this context. That brings it all together to create something that’s cohesive, something that’s compatible with future development, something that’s compatible with our current community needs and our projected community needs.”
Lett highlighted that the plan should consider the long-term viability of Ellis Lake and the green space around it.
In order to accommodate some of the green space additions and improvements that are being considered, including the widening of the sidewalk around the lake to 6 feet, Schaad said the banks of Ellis Lake could be brought “in a little bit” to allow for any needed changes.
Ellis Lake’s water
Along with improvements under consideration for the green space around the lake, the city and council also are focused on making sure the most visible part of Ellis Lake is taken care of as well. While the growing algae and other issues with the water are not unique to the lake and Marysville itself, the city is continuing to seek solutions to a problem that has long plagued the body of water considered a jewel of the community.
Last month, the council approved a consulting agreement with IGServices to develop an Ellis Lake water quality implementation plan. Among the solutions that could happen, the city and council are mostly revisiting the idea of pumping water from the Yuba River into the lake – something that was done previously before the lake relied purely on well water.
“Staff recommends development of a water quality implementation plan to determine the cost and feasibility of alternatives to circulate clean, phosphate-free water into the lake,” the city previously said in a staff report.
The amount of phosphate in the lake is one of the major causes of the visible deterioration of the water quality that happens each year, especially in warmer months, Schaad said Tuesday. Recent testing has shown that not only does the lake water itself have high levels of phosphate due to poor circulation and other factors, but the water coming from the well underneath the lake also is a major contributor to high phosphate levels.
“We’ve taken one reading of the water coming out of the well and the first initial reading, it appears that that well water is just as high in phosphorus, if not higher, than the water in the lake,” Schaad said. “So, anytime we’re pumping new water in the lake, particularly in the summer when it’s evaporating, we’re just introducing more food for algae.”
Schaad said the city could treat the well water as a possible long-term solution or get water with significantly less phosphate from the Yuba River.
“Treatment of the well water is likely going to be much more expensive on an ongoing basis,” Schaad said. “Bringing water in from the river is likely more expensive upfront with a capital investment. I’m committed to looking at both (options).”
Even though bringing in river water could be considered the ultimate long-term solution for the lake, doing so would cost millions of dollars and include various regulatory hurdles that the city would need to overcome.
While the city explores and develops a water quality plan, Schaad said there will be action taken to do “remedial treatment” of the lake within the next few weeks.
“The situation with the lake now is urgent,” Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum said. “We got 80,000 people driving through (Marysville). That’s 80,000 eyeballs … passing through Marysville, taking a look at the lake, and thinking, ‘why would I want to live there?’ It makes us look like an unhealthy city and we need to do something immediately. … We absolutely have to do something. … Whatever it takes.”
Cotton Rosser statue
Also unanimously approved Tuesday by the Marysville City Council was the location of the Cotton Rosser bronze statue that has been in development to honor the life and accomplishments of the hometown hero and rodeo legend who passed away on July 22, 2022.
The statue, created by artist Jeff Wolf, was originally considered for Plaza Park along First Street in Marysville, near the Silver Dollar Saloon and Bok Kai Temple. Also under consideration was a location in downtown Marysville near 3rd and D streets, just blocks away from Cotton’s Cowboy Corral on 5th Street. But ultimately, with input directly from the Rosser family and the Friends of the Marysville Stampede Committee, Washington Square Park was chosen as the final destination.
“After deliberating the location … the Rosser family and city staff have determined that the Washington Square location will provide the best visibility and has the necessary infrastructure for the project,” the city said.
The idea of placing the statue in Washington Square Park at the northwest corner of 10th and E streets is that more people will see the statue as they drive by and it will be placed near the existing large American flag that currently occupies part of the area.
“There is significant traffic that will see the beautiful statue every day,” Schaad said.
While the statue, base and needed lighting will be donated to the city by Friends of the Marysville Stampede, Schaad said the city is providing the location and will assume the responsibility of maintaining the statue and area around it.
“It is a wonderful addition to the community,” Schaad said.
Some members of the community spoke up during public comment about the Washington Square Park location and insisted that a downtown location would be more appropriate, but ultimately the city council decided to side with the Rosser family and respect their wishes.
Katharine Rosser said that Washington Square Park, at this time, was the “ideal location” to honor her father.
“For us we found Washington Square the ideal location because of that bridge to Yuba and Sutter,” Rosser said. “He wasn’t just a Marysville man. He was … trying to promote people to come over the bridge to Marysville.”
Rosser said by placing the statue at the park it will show that Yuba and Sutter are one.
“We’re ready to bring Cotton home,” Rosser said.