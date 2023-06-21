The Yuba City City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a pre-authorization of citywide sole source and professional service purchases for the 2023/24 fiscal year, allowing the city to enter or continue agreements for business services where vendors may be limited.

Sole source contracts allow the city to procure services from an outside business or entity without going through a competitive bidding process. This typically happens in situations where only a single business can fulfill the requirements of a contract.

