The Yuba City City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a pre-authorization of citywide sole source and professional service purchases for the 2023/24 fiscal year, allowing the city to enter or continue agreements for business services where vendors may be limited.
Sole source contracts allow the city to procure services from an outside business or entity without going through a competitive bidding process. This typically happens in situations where only a single business can fulfill the requirements of a contract.
In 2008, the city council agreed to extend the city manager’s purchasing authority to streamline approval of future and recurring sole source purchases under a single agenda item. In March 2022, an updated purchasing policy was passed, allowing the city manager to enter into purchase agreements up to $100,000 without council approval.
According to city staff, a sole source purchase is appropriate when a service or product is only available from a single vendor. During Tuesday’s meeting, the city council approved fiscal year 2023/24 purchases marked above the $100,000 threshold.
“The sole source professional services items are the only known provider or the only responsive vendor or they have specialized knowledge or expertise. There are several that fit this category. In our region, we aren’t always able to have a big variety because of delivery, for instance. We can’t shop for chemicals in the East Coast because of the delivery,” Finance Director Spencer Morrison said.
A total of eight sole source purchases will be made during the 2023/24 fiscal year, which include equipment for water meters and water treatment and general supplies for citywide purchases. Aside from development services, public works and public safety purchases, the city will also continue to contract for existing systems such as IT, where changing services could prove to be inefficient.
“We have software like Central Square, which is our price reporting tool. It’s our financial software. We can’t just change that every other year. Once we choose a software, we have to stay with it because of the intensity of installing the software and such,” Morrison said.
City staff estimate that the approved purchase agreements total up to $9.7 million and conform to the 2023/24 budget and purchase policies.