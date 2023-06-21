After the departure of the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox, the desire to revitalize Bryant Field and use it as a way to spur economic development became a reality once the Marysville Drakes, an independent professional baseball league team, expressed a desire to fill the gap left by the departing collegiate baseball squad.
In order to make that reality a viable option for the city, Highlands Community Charter School stepped up to the plate with a series of enhancements to the aging ballpark that now allow it to be the featured gem of the city it may have once been considered.
Since May, Highlands and the city have been heavily involved in the rehabilitation of the field and surrounding amenities. During a presentation Tuesday, officials with Highlands shared with the Marysville City Council and city officials some of the massive improvements that were done – everything from new paint and a dugout overhaul to rebuilding the entire infield.
“We painted the place. Helped with the fence. We’ve done some electrical stuff. Helped with the ticket process,” Highlands Executive Director Murdock Smith previously told the Appeal. “The field was completely unplayable. We spent a lot of time mowing, regrading, and building the pitcher’s mound.”
In all, the amount of work done by Highlands and others vastly improved the experience at Bryant Field. To solidify the partnership between the city and the charter school, the Marysville City Council on Tuesday night approved a three-year lease agreement with Highlands to allow the charter school to utilize the ballpark.
“Highlands Community Charter School is an adult charter school with over 13,000 students and 30 locations throughout the state of California,” the city said in a staff report. “Highlands has demonstrated a strong commitment and substantially invested in improving and maintaining Bryant Field. Highlands’ commitment and investment have made it possible for the Marysville Drakes baseball team to safely play baseball on the field. … The improvements have also created a more attractive environment for other potential events at the ballpark.”
The lease agreement, which will allow Highlands to use Bryant Field to help train its students and provide a venue for future school-related events, became effective as of May 1 – the timeframe in which Highlands began to perform maintenance and make improvements at the ballpark.
Some of the key terms of the lease agreement include the following:
– The lease is for three years with the option for renewal.
– The lease rate is $2,000 per month with a 3% increase each year.
– Highlands will be solely responsible for all maintenance and city-approved improvements to the ballpark or field.
– Highlands is responsible for all utility expenses (water, sewer, electricity, gas) during the term of the lease.
– The city will maintain the right to continue holding community and other reserved events at the ballpark under the terms indicated in the lease agreement.
– All billboards, banners, and other forms of advertising including electronic billboards must be pre-approved by the city.
– Highlands will have naming rights subject to city approval provided “Bryant Field” remains part of the name selected by Highlands.
According to a fiscal analysis by the city, the revenue that the city will receive over the three-year term of the agreement will total $73,181.60. The city said Highlands already has “contributed over $300,000 in the form of improvements and maintenance to the ballpark this year to date with further improvements and maintenance planned for the duration of the lease with the approval of the city.”
During their presentation, Mike Reid, senior director of alumni relations for Highlands, and Smith suggested that the name Bryant Field will remain in some aspect. To highlight their commitment to the city and the ballpark, Reid spoke fondly of his memories of Bryant Field and how Highlands will be great caretakers of the city landmark.
“The caretaking of this facility for us is just as paramount as it is for you,” Reid said.
Marysville Councilmember Dominique Belza and others were hopeful that because of the great relationship already established with Highlands, that the lease agreement would eventually extend beyond the original three years.
“I think it’s going to be just a great partnership and I hope it lasts a lot longer than that (three years). And I believe that it will,” Belza said.
Belza also said that the partnership between the city and Highlands is what was sorely needed in order to continue a broader push of more economic development in the city, especially along the B Street corridor where plans already are in place for a future hotel, restaurant and event space.
“The collaboration between the city and Highlands has been as good as we’ve ever had. … I’ve been very impressed with the work of the city,” Smith said Tuesday.
Council passes budget
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the city council gave the OK to the city’s fiscal year 2023/24 budget. After a previous workshop in May and several budget sessions with council members, the proposed budget was presented to the council in June.
With no changes requested by the council, the 2023/24 budget was unanimously approved during the consent agenda vote on Tuesday.
According to the city, the 2023/24 “Proposed Operation Budget includes $22.01 million in ongoing and non-recurring revenues and $27.45 million in ongoing and non-recurring expenditures.”
The city said the budget includes Marysville’s six governmental fund type categories – general fund, special revenue funds, debt service funds, capital project funds, fiduciary funds, and enterprise funds.
As of June 30, the city’s unaudited starting general fund balance is projected to be $10,950,176 with a projected June 30, 2024, ending general fund balance of $4,864,035, according to a staff report. For fiscal year 2023/24, the city said its “general fund ongoing and non-recurring revenue and expenditures are projected to be $15.84 million and $21.92 million, respectively for a projected deficit of $6,086,141 using one-time revenues and reserves.”