After the departure of the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox, the desire to revitalize Bryant Field and use it as a way to spur economic development became a reality once the Marysville Drakes, an independent professional baseball league team, expressed a desire to fill the gap left by the departing collegiate baseball squad.

In order to make that reality a viable option for the city, Highlands Community Charter School stepped up to the plate with a series of enhancements to the aging ballpark that now allow it to be the featured gem of the city it may have once been considered.

Tags

Recommended for you