The Marysville City Council on Tuesday night approved an agreement to purchase officer body-worn cameras, in-car cameras and related other equipment for the city’s police department.
The agreement, made with LensLock, Inc., is expected to be for a five-year period from July 1 through June 30, 2028, with annual payments of $49,543.86 for the cameras and important related services to handle both the storage of data and public record requests.
Currently, the Marysville Police Department does not have any body-worn cameras for its officers or cameras for its vehicles.
“The Marysville Police Department is the only agency in the region, one of the last to go this route with body-worn cameras. … We feel that these are an advantageous tool to our everyday job. We polled our staff and our staff is very agreeable to move in this direction,” Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs told the council.
The deal comes at a time when the public’s trust of law enforcement has severely declined following the release of videos that show instances of police brutality, such as the recent George Floyd and Tyre Nichols deaths. Floyd was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest on May 25, 2020. Five former Memphis police officers are facing murder charges over Nichols’ brutal beating death on Jan. 7.
However, the cameras also will help protect members of law enforcement from false claims by those who interact with them. Sachs said his department had not purchased cameras in the past due to their cost.
“Body-worn cameras are increasingly used to improve evidence collection and agency transparency, document encounters between law enforcement and the public, strengthen officer performance and accountability, and investigate and resolve complaints in a much faster fashion,” Sachs said. “It reduces staff time. Also, officer-involved incidents, such as an officer-involved shooting.”
According to a city staff report, as of 2019, “nearly half of the nation’s 18,000 law enforcement agencies have developed” body-worn camera programs. On Oct. 29, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that state, local, territorial, and tribal task force officers would begin using body-worn cameras in partnership with local jurisdictions in “hundreds of federal task forces across the nation.” In California, the staff report said, 74% of city and county law enforcement agencies, and 62% of sheriff’s offices have deployed body-worn camera programs.
According to the city, findings from a 2014 Department of Justice/Community-Oriented Policing Services-sponsored forum, which was attended by more than 200 police chiefs, sheriffs, scholars, and federal criminal justice agency officials, cited the following benefits of cameras used by law enforcement agencies:
– Increased accountability and transparency by providing a video record of law enforcement activities, officials reported that body-worn cameras make operations more transparent to the public and help to resolve questions following an encounter between officers and members of the public. They help agencies evaluate and improve officer performance and enable agencies to identify and correct any training, policy, or process deficiencies.
– Reducing complaints and resolving officer-involved incidents. Officials reported a noticeable drop in complaints after deploying body-worn cameras. One explanation provided is that the mere presence of a camera can lead to more civil interactions between officers and the public, and that the act of being recorded tends to elevate behavior on both sides of the camera. Many agencies reported that having video footage of an encounter discourages people from filing spurious or unfounded complaints against officers, saving significant time and money spent on lengthy investigations and lawsuits. Video can also demonstrate that officers provide constitutional policing on a regular basis and verify they are maintaining professionalism in patrol settings.
– Identifying and addressing operational training or performance issues. Officials reported using video footage to provide scenario-based training, to evaluate the performance of new officers in the field, and to identify emerging areas where training or policy revision is needed to maintain or elevate performance on tactics, communication, and customer service.
– Evidence collection and documentation. Officials reported that body-worn cameras significantly improve evidence for civil and criminal court proceedings and can aid in internal investigations. In addition to documenting encounters with the public, video footage provides a record of interrogations and arrests, along with other aspects that are witnessed by the officer on scene. Prosecutors participating in the forum reported that video evidence is particularly helpful in providing evidence in domestic violence cases that can be difficult to prosecute when evidence is insufficient for trial. Footage can show first-hand the victims’ injuries, demeanor, and occasionally the assault itself. When suspects are shown video footage, they often plead guilty without going to trial. While video footage is frequently captured by bystanders, it often fails to capture necessary details, the events leading up to an incident, or footage from the vantage point of the officer.
Sachs said the department decided to use LensLock for the cameras after researching several options and speaking with other area law enforcement agencies. In 2021, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department considered three separate camera systems: Axon, LensLock, and Watchguard.
“After a thorough analysis and cost comparison, in August 2022 the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department chose LensLock Inc. Also in 2021, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department completed an analysis, and they also chose LensLock,” the city said.
As part of the deal with LensLock, the department will have “unlimited data and cloud-based storage for all digital evidence both past and future” and a “no cost unlimited redaction service” that will “eliminate the need to hire and train new staff to serve as redaction aids.”
The agreement, unanimously approved by the Marysville City Council, includes 22 Gen 12 Body Cameras and 13 Titan V In-Car video systems, along with the installation and hardware warranty and a number of other services. Sachs said LensLock will replace the cameras after 30 months with newer, more up-to-date technology.
The use of the cameras also will allow the city to save a small amount of money on its insurance payments.
“The City of Marysville is a member of the Northern California Cities Self Insurance Fund (NCCSIF) which is an association of municipalities joined to protect member resources by stabilizing risk costs in a reliable, economical and beneficial manner while providing members with broad coverage and quality services in risk management and claims management,” the city said. “As a member of NCCSIF, a small percentage of funding is allocated to cities for risk management. There is currently $10,988.15 in the City of Marysville’s risk management account that can be allotted towards the use of body cameras. The Department would submit a request to NCCSIF for use of these funds to assist in offsetting the year one costs associated with the in-car and body camera proposal.”