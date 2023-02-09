The Marysville City Council on Tuesday night approved an agreement to purchase officer body-worn cameras, in-car cameras and related other equipment for the city’s police department.

The agreement, made with LensLock, Inc., is expected to be for a five-year period from July 1 through June 30, 2028, with annual payments of $49,543.86 for the cameras and important related services to handle both the storage of data and public record requests.

