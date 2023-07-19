In order to provide additional water resources and store available surface water, the Yuba City City Council unanimously approved a professional services agreement on Tuesday to develop an environmental analysis, bid service and permitting documents for the Aquifer Storage and Recovery Well Project.
This project originally came to fruition after the city was awarded a $6.3 million grant from the California Department of Water Resources in 2022 for the construction of a new municipal well with aquifer storage and recovery capabilities, which would allow for both groundwater extraction and insertion for future use.
The city previously said that this well will “allow the city to treat and store surplus water from existing water rights in an underground aquifer, especially during normal or wet years, and allow recovery of that water when needed.”
Officials anticipate that the project will lessen its dependence on outside water supplies and maximize its water rights from the Feather River.
Associate Engineer William Jow said that with this project, the city hopes to mitigate water shortages during times of drought while also capturing and storing water underground when abundant.
The target production for this aquifer storage and recovery well is 2,400 acre-feet per year of potable water – or approximately 20% of the city’s water demand – and an injection rate for storage has yet to be determined, Jow said.
According to the city, the next steps for constructing the new well will consist of completing a California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) analysis and a National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) analysis, obtaining required permits, and developing plans and specifications.
In April, the city issued a request for proposals, and two were reviewed by the Public Works Department in May. Between both proposals, officials determined that Carollo Engineers of Sacramento was the best entity to carry out these next steps.
Jow said that Carollo has previous experience working with aquifer storage and recovery wells and hold exceptional permitting experience in regards to these projects. Contract administration and review for the development of environmental documents, permits, and plans and specifications will be performed by Public Works Department staff, the city said.
The estimated total cost for contracting Carollo is $2.7 million. However, the approved Department of Water Resources grant contained a budget amount of $2.9 million for consultant design services, as well as over $166,000 of local funds for project administration.
Savings from this phase of the project will be applied toward construction if necessary, the city said.
The Yuba City City Council unanimously approved a contract for the repainting of the Yuba City water tower as part of the Plumas Street Improvements Project.
Last year, the city sought funds from the Clean California Local Grant Program, which funds projects that would clean and beautify public spaces and improve spaces for walking and recreation. The city found that this grant could fund multiple improvements along Plumas Street in Yuba City.
In March 2022, the city was awarded $2.2 million to construct four different projects within the area including improvements to the Yuba City water tower, installation of park features adjacent to the water tower, adding more benches and trash cans along Plumas Street, an illuminated gateway arch in the downtown entrance and festoon-style lighting that crisscrosses over Center Street, Associate Civil Engineer Josh Wolffe said.
According to city officials, Melton Design Group was identified as the most qualified to provide design services for the Plumas Street Improvement Project due to its previous park design work throughout the city.
Wolffe said that the design contract amount to be awarded is $185,700. The grant program requires that construction funding be expended by June 2024.
Improvements to the water tower include abating lead paint, removing an old lighting system for new multi-colored LED lights and placing an updated city logo, Wolffe said.
Through previous proposal requests, city officials found that Yesco Signs, LLC, of Utah was the only contractor certified to work at the water tower’s height for repainting, logo installation, and lighting retrofit.
After working with Yecso and the Yuba City Downtown Business Association, two logo designs for the water tower are currently under consideration.
Yesco's contract is $390,875, and city staff are also requesting a construction contingency of $39,087 which equates to 10% of the construction cost. This equates to a total construction cost of $429,962.