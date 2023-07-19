In order to provide additional water resources and store available surface water, the Yuba City City Council unanimously approved a professional services agreement on Tuesday to develop an environmental analysis, bid service and permitting documents for the Aquifer Storage and Recovery Well Project.

This project originally came to fruition after the city was awarded a $6.3 million grant from the California Department of Water Resources in 2022 for the construction of a new municipal well with aquifer storage and recovery capabilities, which would allow for both groundwater extraction and insertion for future use.

