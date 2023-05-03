In an effort to provide more affordable housing options for residents, the Yuba City City Council authorized a joint application with Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter on Tuesday to apply for Homekey 3.0 funds for the purpose of developing the first phase of Merriment Village, a proposed 217-unit affordable housing project.
Under the same motion, the council authorized Yuba City Mayor Wade Kirchner to submit a Funding Commitment letter for the city to contribute $1.7 million in development fee waivers and $155,000 annually of Permanent Local Housing Allocation funds toward the project.
Council approved these actions in a 3-1 vote with District 3 Councilmember Mike Pasquale voting against and Vice Mayor Shon Harris being absent from the meeting.
City Manager Diana Langley said that the Merriment Village project will feature 70 studio units, 67 one bedroom and one bathroom units, and 79 two bedroom and one bathroom units. One unit will be three bedrooms and two baths, but will be reserved for management.
The complex, which will be located at 428 North Walton Ave., will also feature amenities such as community gardens, playgrounds, a community center, and a pool. It will be staffed and managed by Habitat for supportive services, as well, and include safety features for its residents.
“What this shows is that there will be a mix of residents living at this location. You would have families, you would have individuals and it would be – as it’s titled – a village,” Langley said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Overall, the project is anticipated to cost nearly $75 million. At issue is the fact that there is only $37,158,338 of Homekey 3.0 funding available for the entire Sacramento region. Because of this, it would not be possible for Habitat to secure the amount needed for the entire project. In order to get work started, Habitat will split the project into multiple phases. Phase 1, which Habitat will seek as much as $19 million for, will involve the construction of a four-story, 79-unit building of two bedroom and one bath units fronting Walton Avenue, and the site work for the remainder of the designated area, the city said.
The application for Homekey 3.0 was released on April 24 and requires that the city adopt a resolution authorizing a joint application with Habitat for Humanity and provide a funding commitment letter. Once the application is submitted, there is a 40-90 day approval process from the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
Langley said that the resolution asks for an application of up to $25 million despite the estimated cost for Phase 1 being $19 million. This is to avoid reapproaching the council in the future should there be any modifications to the project.
For the remaining portion of the project, Habitat for Humanity is looking ahead to the next release of Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program funding, which is anticipated in 2024. However, there is no guarantee as to the availability of the funding or timeline for the remainder of the project.
“Once you get started with this project and show some momentum, that you’re moving forward, it makes it easier to apply for future programs,” Langley said.
In a prior council meeting on April 18, the city council also approved the waiving of development fees and an annual allocation of $155,000 of Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) funding toward the annual ongoing operation of the project. Both needed to be approved, officials said, so that Habitat could be more competitive in its grant applications.
In July 2020, the city applied for the PLHA grant and was awarded approximately $310,000 annually. Officials said that the city was required to submit a plan to allocate the PLHA funding with the grant application and the city committed to utilizing 50% for the predevelopment, development, acquisition, rehabilitation, and preservation of affordable, multi-family rental housing projects in collaboration with the Regional Housing Authority and other affordable housing developers.
Because the city cannot do an outright waiver of development fees, Langley previously said that “another mechanism” must “backfill those fees.” For Phase 1 of the Merriment project, the city will waive $1,787,922 that would be owed.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Langley said that an annual contribution of PLHA funds cannot be reduced as well in order to make the project more competitive for grants.
“We need to put our best foot forward in this application to make it competitive and show that the city is truly invested in this project,” Langley said.
It cannot be assumed that the PLHA funds will continue to be provided for the 55-year duration required by Homekey funding, the city said. Should the PLHA program be discontinued, the city would need the ability to discontinue contributing toward the ongoing operation of the project or identify alternative funding sources.
Pasquale cited the PLHA commitment as one of the reasons for his rejection of the project.
“If we don’t get the PLHA funds in the future, what’s going to happen? That’s a 55-year commitment. I don’t see the viability of it. The scope is out of the realm of the people trying to do it, in my opinion. Those fees are required to develop the infrastructure. When you start cutting those fees out, you’re putting the back of this on every other community member, and I just can’t be in favor of this project,” Pasquale said.
District 2 Councilmember Mike Boomgaarden said that he understood Pasquale’s concerns, but believes that the city should take the opportunity to leverage state funds in order to help provide affordable housing for the community.
“To be competitive, the city has to have skin in the game,” Boomgaarden said. “The PLHA funds at $155,000, I significantly believe that these are going to go on for a while because I don’t think this state is going to turn its back on housing. As a matter of fact, I think they are going to continue to be more aggressive at least through their ability to pay.”
Plumas Street improvements
The Yuba City City Council unanimously approved awarding a professional services agreement to Melton Design Group in Chico for the Plumas Street Improvements Project during Tuesday’s meeting. By awarding a design contract, the city will be able to move forward with implementation of the project, officials said.
Last year, the city sought funds from the Clean California Local Grant Program, which funds projects that would clean and beautify public spaces and improve spaces for walking and recreation. The city found that this grant could fund multiple improvements along Plumas Street in Yuba City.
In March 2022, the city was awarded $2.2 million to construct four different projects within the area including improvements to the Yuba City water tower, installation of park features adjacent to the water tower, adding more benches and trash cans along Plumas Street, an illuminated gateway arch in the downtown entrance and festoon-style lighting that crisscrosses over Center Street, Associate Civil Engineer Josh Wolffe said.
According to city officials, Melton Design Group was identified as the most qualified to provide design services for the Plumas Street Improvement Project due to its previous park design work throughout the city.
Wolffe said that the design contract amount to be awarded is $185,700. The grant program requires that construction funding be expended by June 2024.
“We are on an accelerated path, but our current project schedule projects design being completed by the end of this year, going out to construction late winter or early spring next year,” Wolffe said.
Moving forward with the Plumas Street Improvement Project reflects the council’s strategic goals of fostering good relationships with the business community and improving city infrastructure.
“This is really going to continue the energy and the momentum that is Plumas Street. The new businesses and those that are contemplating going down there. We have the opportunity to continue the vision of making Yuba City really a destination spot. This is just going to add to that,” Boomgaarden said.