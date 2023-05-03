In an effort to provide more affordable housing options for residents, the Yuba City City Council authorized a joint application with Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter on Tuesday to apply for Homekey 3.0 funds for the purpose of developing the first phase of Merriment Village, a proposed 217-unit affordable housing project.

Under the same motion, the council authorized Yuba City Mayor Wade Kirchner to submit a Funding Commitment letter for the city to contribute $1.7 million in development fee waivers and $155,000 annually of Permanent Local Housing Allocation funds toward the project.

