US-NEWS-HIRING-CONTRACTOR-FOR-HOME-REPAIR-1-MI.jpg

The Yuba City City Council on Tuesday approved action to continue housing programs intended to benefit low-income residents and the improvement of their homes.

 Tribune News Service

The Yuba City City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved action to continue housing programs that were dropped by the Regional Housing Authority earlier this year that are intended to benefit low-income residents and the improvement of their homes.

Under the direction of Executive Director Gustavo Becerra, the Regional Housing Authority sent letters to affected jurisdictions notifying them of the agency’s decision to no longer participate in a program that helped facilitate deferred loans that were essential in helping low-income individuals and families rehabilitate their homes, the Appeal previously reported.

Tags

Recommended for you