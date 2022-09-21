The Yuba City City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved action to continue housing programs that were dropped by the Regional Housing Authority earlier this year that are intended to benefit low-income residents and the improvement of their homes.
Under the direction of Executive Director Gustavo Becerra, the Regional Housing Authority sent letters to affected jurisdictions notifying them of the agency’s decision to no longer participate in a program that helped facilitate deferred loans that were essential in helping low-income individuals and families rehabilitate their homes, the Appeal previously reported.
After that decision was made, jurisdictions were forced to look to other agencies to continue these beneficial programs.
“The city has been a recipient of HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME), CalHome Funding, and Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) funding for several years,” the city said in a staff report. “These funds have allowed the city to operate two housing loan programs for Yuba City residents; the First-Time Homebuyer (FTHB) loan program and Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation (OOR) loans. These programs provide an option for income-qualified homebuyers and homeowners to obtain low-interest loans for purchasing or rehabilitating affordable permanent housing.”
Ben Moody, Public Works and Development Services director for Yuba City, briefly highlighted the benefits of the FTHB and OOR programs during Tuesday’s council meeting.
“Basically two programs for loans that we look to aid low-income, income-based qualifiers to help keep housing stock in nice shape and to let entry level individuals get into homes,” Moody said.
In January, the Regional Housing Authority (RHA) notified city officials that it would no longer be providing housing loan program services. Because of that decision, the FTHB and OOR programs have been on hold while city staff worked to find a new administrator for the programs, the city said.
With regards to rehabilitation, a former employee of the RHA said the agency would contract with any given jurisdiction and when funds were made available, the RHA would reach out to organizations to get people to call and sign up for a waiting list that would allow them to fix or improve certain parts of their home.
The former employee said health and safety improvements were generally the most important items that needed attention, with energy conservation, building code violations, and general home improvements also being requested, the Appeal previously reported.
Once signed up, the RHA would manage that list and help facilitate the improvement process. The former employee said the RHA would take a loan package that it created to a jurisdiction and that jurisdiction would loan the money.
The person said a homeowner would sign a contract for deferred payments with simple interest that does not compound. Payment would only be due if the homeowner moved out or passed away or at the end of 30 years, the former employee said. If needed, the payment period could be extended.
In his letter to Yuba City, Becerra said, “As a result of recent staff changes at Regional Housing Authority, we regret to inform that [sic] you that we are terminating the Intergovernmental Agency Agreement entered into as of November 19, 2019, between the City of Yuba City and Regional Housing Authority. The termination will be effective thirty (30) days from the date of this letter at which time all housing rehabilitation and homebuyer assistance program administration services will cease and any pertinent records and/or files will be returned to the city. Any final invoices will also be submitted to the city no later than March 7, 2022.”
Moody previously said because of the RHA’s decision, the city would need to look for other organizations to help run the program that helped low-income homeowners.
“Short term, the change impacts the pending applications and waitlists of potential qualifying residents,” Moody previously said in an email to the Appeal. “However, long term the city is currently reaching out to other consultants/organizations as to whether they can help manage the program on the city’s behalf. Additionally, staff is looking at options to possibly modify existing Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs, to be able to administer similar rehabilitation projects for qualifying residents, i.e. seniors, disabled persons, and individuals that earn less than 80% of the medium area income.”
When the Appeal reached out to Becerra seeking comment on what the RHA was doing and its decision to no longer help with administering rehabilitation programs, he simply said it was not cost effective.
“The individual cities and counties still have the authority to administer them on their own behalf. The decision to discontinue our administration of these programs is purely fiscal, the allowed fees are not sufficient to cover the staffing costs (salaries/benefits),” Becerra previously said in an email to the Appeal. “Our other low-income properties and programs have had to subsidize these administrative costs. That reduces our ability to replace roofing, flooring, appliances, etc. to provide quality housing to our most vulnerable residents.”
Because of the RHA’s decision, Yuba City was left to figure out what to do next.
“We’ve been on hold with those funds trying to figure out, OK what’s the next steps, who can be a provider, who’s able to handle this program and how do we move forward,” Moody said Tuesday. “There was some outreach done to potential housing providers, such as Mercy Housing. We’ve reached out to different agencies. … Just finding out what we’re going to do for next steps.”
Moody said because of the economy and construction and housing prices, along with other factors, it was difficult for the city to “move these loans and get them off the books.” He also said because of restrictions with funding, it “was difficult to administer and be paid back for that time.”
On Tuesday, the Yuba City City Council adopted a resolution that authorizes City Manager Diana Langley to enter into a “Subrecipient Agreement” with Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter for the administration of the city’s housing loan programs.
“The Subrecipient Agreement outlines a total of approximately $922,000 in program funds available for housing loans with a maximum of $153,324 of those existing loan funds being available for reimbursement costs associated with the administration of the loan programs, (should all available funds be loaned out),” the city said in reference to the fiscal impact the programs will have. “These numbers are based on existing fund balances and the maximum percentages that State or Federal loan program regulations allow to be used for administration. Funds paid to Habitat will come directly from the loan program balances, with the applicable Activity Delivery funds only being reimbursable after the successful delivery of a loan.”
In all, the city said $75 an hour for up to $12,500 can be used for “general administration with a maximum of 21% for HOME loan program funds, 17% for CDBG, and/or 15% CalHOME loan program funds to be used for activity delivery costs, when staff time is used for a funded loan project, to be paid to Habitat for Humanity from existing loan balances.”
The agreement with Habitat will expire on Dec. 31, 2024. After that, both the city and Habitat have the option to extend the agreement for an additional three years with updated loan fund balances, the city said.
“I think I want to acknowledge Habitat for Humanity for stepping up and taking over this program,” Yuba City Councilmember Marc Boomgaarden said. “Familiar with RHA and what happened with them leaving the program … so thank you for being a partner. This is important stuff.”