The Yuba City City Council unanimously approved a grant worth more than $1 million that will allow the fire department to hire three additional firefighters.
In November 2021, the Yuba City Fire Department submitted an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to secure funding through the 2021 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant. The purpose of the application was to allow the department to hire “three limited-term Firefighter II positions” with the expectation that the council would eventually make the hires permanent once grant funding ran out.
“Last year we applied for this grant with the intent to not replace our current staffing model, but to enhance it based upon current and expected service demands within the fire department,” Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander said. “The thought process being that we’d utilize this grant to bridge the gap between where we are and where we need to be.”
According to a city staff report, the purpose of the grant was to “enhance” the fire department’s staffing model to bring it “more closely” in line with National Fire Protection Association 1710’s fire personnel staffing recommendations for aerial ladder trucks.
The city said the grant was written to increase daily operational staffing to 17 personnel, including the battalion chief. It also allows the department to have the flexibility to have the fourth person on the aerial ladder truck to be reassigned to maintain an open fire station.
“This allows apparatus to get back in service, which is an operational capacity issue for us right now, since last year 47% of our calls were overlapping calls,” Alexander said. “So this is a high priority. This would increase our capacity, would increase our capabilities.”
Alexander said most similar sized fire departments already have gone to a four-person ladder truck operation. They include Chico Fire, West Sacramento Fire, Humboldt Bay Fire (Eureka), Folsom Fire, Tracy Fire, Woodland Fire and Visalia Fire.
The expected additional costs that are not covered by the 2021 SAFER Grant for the entirety of the three-year grant include:
– Recruitment costs: $7,320 (Absorbed in current FY 22/23 budget)
– Uniforms and personal protective equipment: $27,555 (Uniforms absorbed in current FY 22/23 budget, PPE absorbed in anticipated FY 23/24 budget)
– Salary increase due to Yuba City Firefighters’ Local 3793 wage reopener side letter: $71,934 ($17,983.50 requested in budget process for FY 23/24, $35,967 in FY 24/25, and $17,983.50 in FY 25/26.
– Overtime backfill: Approximately $59,400 ($6,000 absorbed in the current FY 22/23 budget, $19,800 absorbed in the anticipated FY 23/24 and 24/25 budget, $13,800 in the anticipated FY 25/26 budget)
“The biggest item on this that concerns me the most is that these are limited term positions,” Alexander said. “This gets us back to the recruitment and retention issues that I’ve discussed with you in the past regarding previous SAFER grants. When we were under those models, since 2016 we lost 15 personnel to other agencies. When you have that type of turnover, you encumber many of the item costs … and additional others. However, since January when council authorized us to go to (a) permanent staffing model with permanent employees, we’ve had zero individuals leave for other agencies. So, a dramatic change in our overall operations.”
While the grant is specifically for temporary positions, Alexander said the grant did encourage permanent employee hiring. The cost associated with permanent employees on the ladder truck in January 2026 was estimated at $483,243.
Because of requirements associated with the grant, the city council had until today to accept or deny the award. The city said because the grant was accepted, a “permanent versus limited term needs to be identified for recruitment process” and the positions must be filled no more than 180 days from acceptance.
Alexander said the department expects to receive shipment of a ladder truck in January 2023 and personnel staffing for that ladder truck could be filled by February 2023.
There is no local match required for the grant, but the grant only covers salary and benefits over the three years.
“I don’t know that anyone knows how extremely competitive a SAFER Grant is. It is extremely competitive,” Yuba City Councilmember Marc Boomgaarden said. “At the end of the grant, we may have a decision to make. I think all of us would love that to be a permanent ladder truck staffing.”