The Live Oak City Council on Tuesday night turned down a proposed new contract with the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office that sought to increase the amount of money in which the city pays for some services provided by the department for coverage in Live Oak. 

As Sutter County continues to face major financial obstacles after the failure of a one cent sales tax measure last fall, its sheriff’s department is now tasked with finding ways to either cut back on services or get more money from services already provided to other jurisdictions.

