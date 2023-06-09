The Live Oak City Council on Tuesday night turned down a proposed new contract with the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office that sought to increase the amount of money in which the city pays for some services provided by the department for coverage in Live Oak.
As Sutter County continues to face major financial obstacles after the failure of a one cent sales tax measure last fall, its sheriff’s department is now tasked with finding ways to either cut back on services or get more money from services already provided to other jurisdictions.
One of those services is providing coverage to the city of Live Oak, a small town of about 9,106 according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Since 2007, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office has had a contract with Live Oak.
According to that 2007 agreement, the city of Live Oak is required to cover the costs of 7.4 full-time equivalent positions provided by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. The agreement also “provides funding for one part time motor deputy, including motorcycle and safety equipment, and one K9 unit including the cost of the dog, training, vehicle, equipment, applicable upkeep, and maintenance,” according to a Sutter County Sheriff’s Office report.
Since 2007, no amendments have been made to the contract except for salary and benefit increases, Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said Tuesday during a Live Oak City Council meeting where the council was considering a new contract that would increase the amount the city would owe.
The current contract requires Live Oak to pay for “100% of one Lieutenant and all costs relating to a K-9 Dog,” but also asks the city to “pay 80% of one Sergeant and seven Deputies,” according to a staff report. On Tuesday, Barnes was requesting an increase of 86% with the new contract.
“The proposed increase to the annual Sheriff’s contract is $741,716,” the city said in a staff report. “Staff has included this increase to the proposed annual 2023-2024 budget.”
Barnes said the proposed increase was sent to Live Oak City Manager Aaron Palmer in March. At Tuesday’s meeting, the council was presented with the 86% increase and the possibility of approving a new contract.
“The city is not doing business in the same manner that it did 16 years ago,” Barnes said. “It would stand to reason that neither is the sheriff’s department. There’s been a lot of changes in our profession, in how we do things. And then requirements that we’re expected to meet by statutory mandate through the state. … That’s some of the reason for some of the changes that are being requested.”
Those proposed changes to the 2007 Live Oak agreement include the following:
– Live Oak going from 80% to 86% of the operational costs based on call volume: $156,366
– One detective dedicated to Live Oak: $186,687
– 2.5 dispatchers and 0.50 of one dispatch supervisor: $377,081
– 0.20 of one public information officer: $21,582
While the city does pay for service within city limits, Barnes said he was told that there was “some flexibility in the contract” that allows a deputy serving Live Oak to respond to calls outside of city limits.
“It was just more efficient,” he said.
Barnes said the sheriff’s department budget is currently just over $35 million, but he has been forced to cut about $1.9 million to balance the department’s budget. According to a staffing analysis, the majority of the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office budget is dedicated to its jail division with its operations division (patrol) taking up the other large portion of spending.
For example, in fiscal year 2021/22 with a total appropriation of $31,491,962, the jail division made up 45% of the department’s budget at a cost of $14,195,791. The operations budget was 33% of the department’s budget at a cost of $10,304,456. The next two highest expenditures were “other” at 12% at a cost of $3,812,487 and dispatch at 10% at a cost of $3,179,228.
According to the analysis, the “other” category included court bailiffs, the narcotic enforcement team, a training center, a public administrator, inmate welfare and boat patrol.
Moving forward, Barnes said he expected to have a budget of about $39 million. He attributed the increase of millions of dollars to salaries and benefits. He claimed his department hasn’t asked for “anything fancy or extravagant.”.
With an upcoming increase in the department’s overall budget, Barnes said he would again be asked to cut about $1.8 million to balance it.
In order to do that, Barnes said the department is looking at various ways to cut costs. As an example, he said the department could cut food services for the Sutter County Jail.
“But if I’m being completely honest, most of that comes from salary and benefits, holding positions vacant, using that salary savings throughout the year to balance my budget,” he said.
Barnes said in addition to Live Oak, he is meeting with other “contract providers and services” to fill the $1.8 million gap in his budget. He said the proposed new agreement with Live Oak will ask for the city to pay 86% of the costs of some services rather than the previous 80%.
“One of my questions very early when I first took office back in 2019 is why does the city only pay 80% and the county picks up that other 20%?” Barnes said.
He attributed a needed bump in percentage based on call volume and the amount of time deputies spend in the city, which is about 3 square miles in size.
“It’s not actually 80% of the time, it’s actually closer to 86% of the time if you average it out,” he said.
Barnes said a recent staffing analysis showed that Live Oak accounted for about 25% of the department’s overall call volume and services. In that report, it claims that “data showed that services delivered to the City of Live Oak exceed the resources identified in the 2007 agreement.”
According to the staffing analysis referenced by Barnes, patrol hours handling calls for service in Live Oak between 2016 and 2020 averaged about 5,223. The actual patrol workload, however, between that time was estimated to be about 15,669 total hours, the analysis stated.
“The Live Oak agreement does not account for other costs associated with sheriff’s infrastructure, dispatch operations, record services, our detectives, additional patrol time, administrative or clerical time, or forensic services,” Barnes said.
He said his requests in the new contract were not unreasonable or unfair, a point Barnes stressed when pressed by Live Oak Councilmember Nancy Santana as to why it seemed the sheriff’s office was asking for more money, when Santana said that dispatch calls and actual service didn’t match the requested bump in payment and services.
In the proposed new agreement, Barnes said Live Oak will not be responsible for services such as large-scale incidents or high-profile investigations, specialized services and equipment, new deputy start-up equipment, recruitment, human resources and payroll, and other expenses generally incurred by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office when dealing with employees and new hires.
“Those are all costs that I absorb for matters that happen in the city of Live Oak,” Barnes said. “... I’m trying to do what’s fair, but at the same time I have to be compensated for services that I’m providing.”
If the city ultimately decided to reduce the number of deputies that served Live Oak from seven to five in order to cut costs, Barnes said doing so would put the community at risk because less staff could be available in times of greater need.
“You would have to explain to the community why you are not providing 24-hour services,” Barnes said.
He also claimed that reducing the number of deputies serving Live Oak would be “bad for morale” because deputies would feel less “safe” not having the amount of backup they would be accustomed to.
“If you think you’re going to be up here in a fight and your backup is 15 minutes away, why would you take that assignment? You’d just take a different one,” Barnes said.
During his presentation to the council, Barnes alluded to the fact that the city could possibly contract with another law enforcement agency from another jurisdiction. He said should the city do that, it would most likely end up paying 100% of the costs because that agency would be outside of the county, as opposed to the current 80% and proposed 86% with the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
As an example, Barnes mentioned Gridley, which according to its 2022/23 budget spends about $2.9 million on its police department.
“Your contract, as is, is going to be more expensive with another provider,” Barnes said, also noting that contracting with another agency would mean Live Oak would receive no coverage from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office unless it was willing to fund that occasional coverage. “... Let’s say you were contracted with Gridely and you lost an officer down to Sacramento for the day, I’m not going to send another to cover for them if you’re not contracted with me. If I do, it’s going to be at a cost. That’s only fair.”
As for the overall cost of the contract with the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office and what it provides to the city of Live Oak, Santana questioned if Live Oak was truly benefitting from the contract as opposed to having its own police force such as Gridley.
“Sheriff Barnes, do you think $2.6 million for one deputy for the residents of Live Oak is fair when Gridley has the cost of $2.9 million for over 14 deputies, dispatch, animal control, records in their city?” Santana asked.
Barnes answered by pointing out that Live Oak is not getting just one deputy. Just because one deputy may be on duty at any given time, does not equate to a single deputy responsible for all of Live Oak all of the time.
“24/7 coverage, not one deputy. You’re paying for seven deputies, plus supervisors, plus you’d be getting a detective and you’d be paying for dispatcher services, which quite frankly you’ve gotten free for the last 16 years without the county getting any compensation,” Barnes said.
Should Live Oak consider establishing its own police department, Barnes said that cost would be millions of dollars because the city doesn’t have the infrastructure for such an endeavor.
“This (contract) is still a more reasonable option for the city to continue the partnership with us,” Barnes said.
There is a lot of value to the continued partnership between Sutter County and Live Oak, Barnes stressed several times during Tuesday’s meeting. He said even if the city was to go with another agency, it would still be paying for other Sutter County Sheriff’s Office services such as dispatch during fire calls – on top of the millions that would be spent to contract with a jurisdiction such as Gridley. Should any of those calls be crime-related and the city was contracted with another jurisdiction, then those calls would be transferred to the other jurisdiction and there would be a delay in law enforcement response, he said.
Barnes pointed to the idea of using Gridley as an example.
“If they’re smart, they’re going to provide you with a bid that includes dispatching services,” Barnes said. “So you’re going to pay me for those services and now you’re going to pay them for those services as well. Fiscally, I don’t think that’s a very good business model – you’re paying for the same services twice. And then again, it’s not efficient because it creates an addition in response time.”
Live Oak Mayor Bob Woten dismissed the idea that contracting with another jurisdiction such as Gridley would be better than the current agreement with the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office or the proposed increase.
“I certainly do not believe that Gridley can come in here and offer us anything that cannot even match what you do. You’re an honest man and I believe you’ve been completely fair with us here in Live Oak,” Woten said. “This 86-14, splitting that up, it’s a win-win because an officer can respond to something there and save someone’s life if they have to and still be here in the city if need be. So, I’m all for you. I don’t see any other way that we do this. I believe in relationships. I believe in trust. And I believe we have a trusting relationship with you and your department and your deputies. … I’m ready to move this forward.”
The council declined to approve the new contract with a vote of 3-2. Councilmembers Santana, Lakhvir Ghag and Ashley Hernandez all voted no, with Woten and Vice Mayor Jeramy Chapdelaine voting yes.
Palmer told the Appeal on Friday that the current contract with the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office will remain in effect and that the proposal for a new contract will be brought back again to the council in the near future, possibly at the next council meeting. He said councilmembers asked for additional information and the sheriff’s office would try to present that information when the council again considers a new contract.