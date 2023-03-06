The Yuba City City Council will attempt to pass a resolution on Tuesday concerning a contract with a local marketing agency for a possible 2024 ballot measure the city is considering to help with any projected budget shortfalls.

On Feb. 21, the council failed to garner the three votes necessary to approve a contract with Smart Marketing for a “Professional Services Agreement” for “Revenue Measure Consulting Services.” With only three council members in attendance, the council could not get the required votes – two council members, Dave Shaw and Shon Harris, were not present at the February meeting.

