The Yuba City City Council will attempt to pass a resolution on Tuesday concerning a contract with a local marketing agency for a possible 2024 ballot measure the city is considering to help with any projected budget shortfalls.
On Feb. 21, the council failed to garner the three votes necessary to approve a contract with Smart Marketing for a “Professional Services Agreement” for “Revenue Measure Consulting Services.” With only three council members in attendance, the council could not get the required votes – two council members, Dave Shaw and Shon Harris, were not present at the February meeting.
According to the city’s proposal, the agreement with Smart Marketing would be for an amount not to exceed $135,000 for “base consulting fees plus $40,000 for other hard project costs for a total not to exceed $175,000.” The agreement is “subject to immaterial modifications” by City Manager Diana Langley “upon approval of the city attorney as to legal form, with the finding that it is in the best interest of the city.”
As part of the proposal, the recommendation by the city is that the council also “approve a supplemental appropriation of $75,000 from one-time federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.”
The American Rescue Plan Act, often referred to as ARPA, was passed in 2021. It was a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus in response to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. About $350 billion was distributed to help state, local, and tribal governments bridge any budget-related shortfalls and mitigate negative impacts from COVID-19. Yuba City currently has about $6 million of ARPA funds available.
The city said the purpose of the proposed contract with Smart Marketing is to “develop a potential revenue measure for the November 2024 election,” which the city said would “support the council's overarching goal of quality of life, and address public safety, fiscal responsibility, infrastructure, and business friendly.”
Previously, the city council on Dec. 20, 2022, chose Vice Mayor Harris and Councilman Marc Boomgaarden to participate on a Revenue Ad Hoc Committee. During the following month in January, two ad hoc meetings were held with city staff to “review a variety of items including the city's five-year fiscal outlook, public safety priorities, the city's road conditions, and creating a Citizen Ad Hoc Committee to provide input to the Revenue Ad Hoc.”
The city said after those discussions, it was determined that the city’s revenues were “not projected to be sufficient to maintain fiscal sustainability.” Langley on Feb. 21 identified that the greatest needs were in public safety and maintaining the city’s deteriorating roads.
“If you go back to 2019, early in that year we did a transportation workshop in which we evaluated the roadways. At that point in time, the cost to maintain the roads in their current condition was about $7.3 million annually. To increase the condition to what would be considered the low end of good, it was about $8 million annually,” Langley previously said. “If you fast forward to 2023, that price has gone up significantly. To maintain the current condition, which has declined since 2019, it’s about a $13 million price tag on an annual basis. And that’s not just for a couple of years, that’s ongoing for many years. If you want to increase it to the state average … that’s about a $20 million price tag. When you add that to the public safety priorities, there’s a lot associated with that. As the revenue ad hoc, we talked about opportunities to increase revenues. One of which is a potential revenue measure within city limits for the November 2024 election.”
For the city’s police and fire departments, Langley previously told the Appeal that, in general terms, both departments have equipment, facility, and personnel needs.
Part of the reason the city would be seeking a revenue measure is that it currently has a sales tax of 7.25%, one of the lowest in the region and state. Langley said Yuba City is one of seven cities in California with a population over 50,000 that does not have a revenue measure. She said the other cities were Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Redding, Camarillo, Rocklin and Hanford. She said even if those cities don’t have a sales tax revenue measure, that doesn’t mean they don’t have other “revenue-generating” policies in place.
“I’ve lived in this community my whole life. And it seems like we’re hard-wired to go shop at other places – Sacramento, Roseville,” Yuba City Mayor Wade Kirchner said during the previous council meeting. “If you do that now and get that receipt, you look at the bottom of that receipt … it says 8.5%, 9%, maybe even more. These are opportunities that unfortunately are leaving our area. It’s money that’s going elsewhere that could be going to reinforce our roads, to make us a safer community. This is an opportunity that is being missed.”
Langley previously said other possible revenue funding opportunities could be achieved through a “parcel tax,” cannabis sales or a utility users tax.
“The thing with all of those other options is they still require the vote of either the property owner or the public. So, you’re still in the same process,” Langley said.
To address a projected gap in funding, the Revenue Ad Hoc Committee “expressed a desire to approach a potential revenue measure in a methodical manner that is well thought out and provides opportunities for the public to provide input,” according to the city.
Because the Revenue Ad Hoc Committee said city staff “does not have expertise in this area,” the committee recommended that a consultant be hired to assist the city with the process of considering a revenue measure for the November 2024 ballot.
The decision to use Smart Marketing, which is owned by longtime political consultant Crystal Martin, brought concerns of a potential conflict of interest with the majority of the council. According to campaign records, four out of five Yuba City council members used Smart Marketing in their most recent election campaigns – Boomgaarden, Shaw, Mike Pasquale and Kirchner.
During February’s city council meeting, Shannon Chaffin, city attorney for Yuba City, said there was no legal conflict of interest with the four council members because they only used the service provided by Smart Marketing in their election campaigns.
Unwilling to go on the record, people familiar with Martin have claimed, without direct evidence, that Martin is the “puppet master” pulling the strings behind the scenes of various politicians in the region. Many have gone so far as to claim that she has had a direct impact on not only election outcomes, but also various policy decisions made by some area leaders. The Appeal has not been able to confirm those claims, but did find that Martin and Smart Marketing have been directly involved with political campaigns in the Yuba-Sutter area for a number of years – including various supervisors in both counties.
Boomgaarden, who used Smart Marketing in his most recent election campaign, during the previous council meeting pushed back on the notion that he takes orders from anyone, especially Martin.
“I’m not receiving any financial benefit by selecting Smart Marketing for this particular project. I need to make that abundantly clear,” Boomgaarden said. “The other thing that continues to be alleged out in the unknown, anonymous people in the community is that there is some connection to Smart Marketing in the decisions I make at this dais. I do not have an ongoing relationship with Smart Marketing and I don’t have her (Martin) or her husband (Chad Miller) or any other participant in that company on retainer. So, the false narrative out there needs to stop, at least on my part.”
Pasquale and Kirchner both echoed that they have no financial interest in Smart Marketing, nor do they rely on the company or Martin for policy decisions.
“I have received no input from these people (Smart Marketing) other than trying to get elected and using what their knowledge was to get elected,” Pasquale previously said. “The false narrative, as the councilman just said, needs to stop. I’m very transparent. I didn’t get on this council to line my pockets whatsoever from anybody. I owe no one a thing. … You don’t know me if you think somebody’s guiding me to make decisions. Doesn’t work that way with this gentleman here.”
Concerns about possible conflicts of interest were raised by members of the public during February’s council meeting because the city wanted to enter into an agreement with Smart Marketing without doing a standard bidding process, often referred to as a request for proposal, or RFP. Several former officials, including former Yuba City Councilman Kash Gill, brought up this concern during public comment.
“My biggest thing is I look at the optics of this whole thing. Perception being reality … it just doesn’t look good. It’s not a good way to start out. If you’re looking for a 1% sales tax, it’s not a good way to kick this thing off,” Former Sutter County Supervisor Jim Whiteaker said at February’s meeting. “I would personally like to see all of you support going out to an RFP. … As a supervisor I’ve always asked department heads, and I’m sure you’ve asked department heads, to go out for an RFP on a lot of other projects. What it does is keep an even playing field for all businesses. This sets a bad precedent. If you’re granting Smart Marketing this contract, what it says to other businesses is that they’re gonna want the same thing. And how do you justify that after you give this to Smart Marketing? People are gonna say, ‘wait, I want to be exempt from an RFP as well.’ … I believe by utilizing the RFP that would suffice everyone’s belief that it was done fairly.”
During February’s council meeting, Langley addressed the RFP concern.
“Staff did not follow a bidding process in this. But, we have fully complied with all of the city’s procedures and all legal requirements,” Langley said. “So, why didn’t staff follow a bidding process for these services? Per the municipal code Section 2-6.14, which is exemptions from competitive bidding, it states that competitive bidding requirements for purchase and sales over the limits set forth in Section 2-6.08 may be waived when the council determines that it is in the best interest of the city to do so. The conditions authorizing waiving of the competitive bidding requirement may include professional services, of which this is a professional services contract.”
Should the council decide not to approve the city’s request on Tuesday, the council could instead “issue a Request for Proposals for Revenue Measure Consulting Services to obtain proposals from other consultants, do not proceed with pursuing a potential revenue measure and dissolve the Revenue Ad Hoc Committee, provide direction to the Revenue Ad Hoc Committee to explore other opportunities to generate revenues or direct staff to reduce the scope of services.”
Paying for Smart
According to the terms of the proposed contract, the base consulting fee for using Martin and Smart Marketing is $7,500 per month. Should the term of the agreement last from March of this year through August 2024, then that would equal about $135,000. The city also is requesting “$40,000 for hard costs such as printing, bulk postage, flyers and signs, and print, broadcast and digital media, for a total budgeted cost not to exceed $175,000.”
The contract also states that “reimbursable expenses shall be limited to actual reasonable expenditures of consultant for expenses that are necessary for the proper completion of the services and shall only be payable if specifically authorized in advance by city.”
Martin, who has been involved with various investigations and accusations of wrongdoing in the past, in April of 2022 also was accused of producing “propaganda” for North Yuba Water District (NYWD) in its newsletters that were distributed to its customers. While the district’s board and general manager changed after the November 2022 election, prior to those changes sources claimed she was the voice behind several newsletters distributed to discredit opponents of the district.
“Crystal Martin has been NYWD’s PR person for years,” Dr. Gretchen Flohr, a former director of the NYWD board who was elected to the Division Four seat in 2019, claimed in April 2022. “As of last year, she has been labeled a ‘litigation consultant’ so that her invoices, communications and anything related to her cannot be CPRA’d. She writes the ‘newsletters.’”
According to a Jan. 18 deposition concerning Martin’s work with North Yuba Water District under former General Manager Jeff Maupin, Martin increased her monthly retainer while working on behalf of the district.
In deposition transcripts acquired by the Appeal, Martin confirmed that at some point between August 2019 and July 25, 2022, her “compensation” was raised from $100 an hour to a “$5,000-a-month retainer.”
Martin said she requested this change because of “harassment” from some members of the public.
“When I began with the district, I was working on specific tasks like this,” Martin said. “There began to be a lot of harassment of me in particular by various members of your client, your client in particular, and other members in the community, to the point when we switched to the $5,000 a month, it had become pretty intense. And I felt that that's what – if the District wanted to retain my services, that that was what was needed at that time.”
On July 25, 2022, Martin submitted a project proposal to North Yuba Water District that increased her fees to $10,000 a month. As for why, she said it was because of ongoing harassment.
“Again, there was significant harassment,” Martin said. “It had escalated to the point where someone was beginning to send anonymous letters to all of my other clients, disparaging me. The letters looked like they had a return address of my own P.O. box. And they were mailed to a large majority of my clients, and other elected officials and key stakeholders in the area, disparaging me, and disparaging the work that I was doing for North Yuba.”
Martin said she never told the district that was the reason for the additional compensation request, only that she “told Mr. Maupin that if he wanted to continue to have my services, that that was what the rate was now going to need to be.”
Four phases
According to the proposed contract with Smart Marketing, there will be four phases that will be implemented from March through August 2024. Those phases include “Assessment, Strategy and Message Development” from March through April; “Communicating the Need” from May through October; “Building Understanding” from November through April 2024; and “Qualifying the Ballot Measure” from May 2024 through August 2024.
The potential agreement with Smart Marketing goes into further detail about each phase:
Phase 1: Assessment, Strategy and Message Development
Consultant will collaborate with the City Manager, City staff, City attorney and other City experts to develop a communication and outreach plan. Consultant will work with City to identify specific target audiences, specific targeted messages to be communicated to each audience and the mix of media that will most efficiently reach the audience.
Phase 2: Communicating the Need
Successful public finance ballot measures are presented as a carefully crafted solution to a clearly articulated problem. Before you can present the solution, you must define the problem to your audience of decision-makers. Consultant would collaborate with the City to implement a focused communication effort aiming to raise awareness of the infrastructure needs that could be addressed by a ballot measure. This effort must include both outbound themes and also a component of collecting feedback and listening. Stakeholders and voters alike are much more likely to support a proposal that they help create. Consultant will recommend interactive communication vehicles such as two-way direct mail with a response mechanism, websites built around an online survey, interactive social networking tools and interactive community meetings as a means to facilitate dialogue.
Phase 3: Building Understanding
With the first phase of the communication and outreach plan complete, Consultant will collaborate with the City to measure the impact of our communication and outreach efforts to date and refine the proposed ballot measure and its key features. Consultant will identify the specific targets where ongoing outreach and education efforts are most needed and will produce the biggest results.
The goal for this phase of the effort will be to build awareness about the specific measure proposed for the ballot and to build broad understanding around that proposal. Part of this process will require demonstrating how the community feedback collected during the first phase of outreach was used to create the ballot proposal. Just like the first communication phase, this effort will have an interactive element to ensure that the stakeholders from throughout the community are invested in the process.
Phase 4: Qualifying the Ballot Measure
As the communication and outreach effort is nearing completion and contingent upon findings related to the viability of a measure, Consultant will work with City to qualify a measure for the ballot if the City Council elects to pursue such a measure.
The process for qualifying for the ballot will include working with the City Attorney to draft the ballot measure language and all necessary resolutions and ordinances; and assist staff in presenting these final documents along with the related research, conclusions and recommendations to the City Council and other relevant committees, organizations or elected bodies as needed.
Working closely with the City Clerk and the Sutter County Registrar of Voters Office, Consultant will help ensure City meets all the necessary deadlines and steps to place a measure on the November 2024 ballot. Once City has qualified, Consultant will work with City to make a smooth transition to the advocacy campaign that must be organized and funded by an independent campaign committee.
While the parties expressly acknowledge and agree that legal advice and services are not within Consultant’s scope of services, Consultant will strive to implement the scope of work consistent with current state laws governing outreach authorized and funded by local governments.
Past efforts by Smart
Martin and her firm, Smart Marketing, have been involved in local politics for a number of years. Many supervisors and council members have used her services to get elected – with opponents sometimes alleging that less-than-desirable tactics used by Martin are often deployed in hotly contested races. While these accusations are nothing new in politics, some in the area have expressed frustration that such tactics would be used in local races.
By all accounts, most leaders who have used Martin and Smart Marketing in the past, said they have done so because they want to win.
However, there have been instances in which Martin and/or Smart Marketing was allegedly involved in some previous races that brought about formal complaints. One such race was the campaign of current Sutter County District 5 Supervisor Mat Conant, who was running for office in 2016 against Barbara LeVake. Martin was included in a Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) complaint made during the campaign.
According to Appeal archives, a Sacramento lobbyist filed the complaint against Conant, alleging his campaign was responsible for an anonymous door hanger that negatively compared his opponent, LeVake, to Hillary Clinton.
The door hanger was distributed in part of Sutter County's 5th Supervisorial District on Sept. 24, 2016, but lacked a disclaimer stating who paid for it, according to the complaint.
Conant's campaign manager at the time, Martin, denied his campaign was involved in printing or distributing the material and said the person who was responsible came forward and identified himself, the Appeal previously reported.
Members of the Conant and LeVake campaigns contacted Rick Fenton, a medical marijuana activist who lived in Olivehurst at the time, who said the door hangers were a "prank" that he devised on his own without receiving money or direction from Conant's campaign.
Martin said at the time that Conant's campaign couldn’t help that there were people who "obviously dislike Barbara," but she encouraged them to do things in a legal way if they were going to do something.
"I have sources who have confirmed that (Martin) and Mr. Fenton have coordinated efforts. That's all I'm going to say," LeVake previously said in 2016. "There has been a complaint filed with FPPC, and we'll just let that play out."
The complaint against Conant was filed by LeVake supporter Paul Curry, who said he was previously involved in a similar complaint against Martin in 2010, the Appeal previously reported.
Martin also was involved with Yuba County Supervisor Andy Vasquez’s most recent campaign. According to Vasquez, Martin took part in the decision to declare that Costco was coming to Linda in a social media video intended to boost Vasquez’s reelection efforts. Vasquez at the time was running for reelection in the June 7, 2022, direct primary. The Appeal has not previously reported on this aspect of the campaign.
While Yuba County officials have assured the public and the Appeal that Costco is indeed coming to Linda, in May of last year, there was much speculation and debate by members of the public as to if it was actually happening – some going so far as to claim that Vasquez’s video was nothing more than an empty campaign promise to get reelected.
“As far as we know it was happening,” Vasquez told the Appeal on May 30, 2022.
When asked who the “we” was that Vasquez was referring to, he confirmed that it was partly Martin.
“Crystal (Martin), myself determined that we were told things by people that this was done, it’s a done deal,” Vasquez said.
Ultimately, however, Vasquez said he just “did what I thought I needed to do.”
Langley said part of the reason Yuba City wants to use Martin and Smart Marketing is because of the firm’s efforts to get Measure K passed in Yuba County. Langley also wants to utilize a local company that is more familiar with the Yuba-Sutter community.
The Yuba City City Council will vote on the proposed resolution with Smart Marketing at 6 p.m. Tuesday during its meeting at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City.