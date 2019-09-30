A privately-funded measure authorizing the repair and testing of the Yuba River/Ellis Lake pump facility goes before the Marysville city council during the meeting tonight (Tuesday).
Council member Bill Simmons said he needs a minimum of three votes from the council to set in motion the repair process and subsequent flushing out of the lake via the Yuba River.
Simmons said the city stopped pumping from the river nine years ago due to the expense and began pumping groundwater into the lake.
“That’s when the algae bloom started,” Simmons said.
Since then, Simmons has helped gather support from the area in nearly 300 signatures in support for the city to restart the pumping from the Yuba River.
If the council votes to move forward with the project, the repair process will cost $15,000 to be paid through private donations from former council member Dale Whitmore and Charlie Mathews, a Yuba County rice farmer and board member for the Yuba County Water Agency.
If the council elects not to pursue fixing the pumping facility, Simmons said, the project immediately shifts in a different direction that could take up to two years to complete.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 526 C St., and the public is welcome to attend.