The Marysville City Council will vote on whether to pass budget adjustments to the 2020/2021 fiscal year budget during its meeting tonight (Tuesday).
The adjustments proposed would increase the general fund revenue by $1,561,000 and increase expenditures by $1,371,285, according to a staff report.
At the last meeting, Finance Director Jennifer Styczynski provided the council an update on the city’s finances by looking at general fund revenue and expenditures from the start of the fiscal year to Dec. 31, 2020.
There have been many changes to the city’s fiscal projections due to one-time payments, increased costs for certain expenditures and conservative revenue projections during the budget development process for FY 2020/2021.
The conservative projections were due to uncertainty about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales tax revenue projections were reduced but in reality, sales tax revenues have increased over previous years despite the pandemic, according to a staff report.
Due to increased revenues and less of an expected impact from the pandemic, $527,613 in sales and use tax revenue is being proposed to be added to the budget for general fund revenue. Other additions include Measure C ($219,577) and Measure F ($380,000) tax revenue, fire strike team revenue ($203,000), a COVID-19 emergency grant ($156,000) and a Yuba County reimbursement for cleaning up Hollywood Trailer Park ($75,000).
Some of the largest increases to general fund expenditures being proposed include the Lakeview tax sharing agreement ($300,000), overtime for fire strike team work ($203,000) and litigation for Caltrans and personnel cases ($144,000).
In other business:
– After a public hearing, the council will vote on whether to have city staff submit Marysville’s draft housing element to the state Housing and Community Development Department to start the formal review process.
The purpose of the housing element is to identify current and projected housing needs and set goals, policies and programs to address those needs. It is required to be updated on eight-year cycles. Marysville’s current housing element covers 2013 to 2021. The proposed element will cover 2021 to 2029. The city is required to adopt the housing element by May 15 and no later than September. Marysville is expected to complete the process by July, according to a staff report.
During a public hearing on Feb. 24, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended that the city council submit the draft housing element to the state for approval.
The Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) planning area needs to provide capacity for 152,512 new housing units. SACOG created a plan to allocate those units to each member jurisdiction for the next planning cycle. Marysville must accommodate 167 housing units, which includes 61 lower income units.
– A public hearing will be held about a proposed amendment to an ordinance regarding the appeals process for when the Cannabis Review Committee issues a suspension, revocation or denial of a cannabis permit.
The proposed amendment would clarify the appeals process and have the city manager hear all appeals instead of the city council. As a result, the city manager would be removed from the Cannabis Review Committee and the city manager would designate the five-person Cannabis Review Committee, according to a staff report.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. For information on how to access the meeting, visit marysville.ca.us.