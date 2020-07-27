The city of Marysville is without a city manager after the City Council fired Marti Brown Friday. Mayor Ricky Samayoa said the search for a permanent replacement may take between three to six months, depending on how quickly the search process takes place.
In the meantime, some people are wondering what happened.
In a 3-2 vote during a special meeting Friday, the council fired Brown, who had been the city manager since Jan. 1, 2018. Samayoa, Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli and council member Brad Hudson voted to terminate Brown. Council members Stephanie McKenzie and Bill Simmons voted against terminating Brown.
A week ago, Brown had agreed to resign, but later changed her mind when she found out doing so would make her ineligible to apply for unemployment benefits.
Samayoa said Monday that as part of the original resignation agreement, Brown would have received six months of severance pay. Because she was terminated without cause, Brown will still receive six months severance pay and can also apply for unemployment.
“The decision’s been made and now we’ve moved forward,” Samayoa said. “… City managers change in cities and it’s normal in the life of a city.”
Buttacavoli said Brown had assembled a good team but that the group had developed animosity toward Brown. In addition, he said several issues arose that he felt Brown was responsible for.
“Although we let her go without cause we felt that would be the smoothest way to handle a tough situation and allow Marti to move forward,” Buttacavoli said. “I think for the city moving forward, I think with the team we have, I think we will get a lot accomplished with the right leader.”
Hudson had requested the closed session item be added to last week’s agenda to remove Brown.
“I do believe the separation was necessary and warranted, a change in leadership will be beneficial in the long run, though choppy in the beginning,” Hudson said in an email.
Hudson said his actions were not politically motivated and he does not plan to run for city council when his term expires in two years.
“I do believe that some of the reason on how this issue progressed over the week was campaign driven and I find that unfortunate,” Hudson said. “The process was clear, it just got (muddled) up with showboating.”
During a special meeting tonight (Tuesday) the council will discuss in closed session how it wants to go forward in selecting an interim city manager.
“I feel we need to make sure we have somebody that is familiar with what has been going on,” Buttacavoli said.
Buttacavoli said his preference would be to hire someone for a period of three months and then hire a permanent city manager after looking at a large pool of candidates.
“I’m confident that our staff will continue to do great work, and we will move forward well,” McKenzie said in an email.
Simmons could not be reached for a comment on Monday.