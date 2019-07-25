The Yuba-Sutter Fair may be an old tradition but there new things to look forward to at this year’s edition set to kick off August 1.
Dave Dillabo, the fair CEO, said every year some 40,000 attend the local fair with anticipation of riding rides, viewing livestock exhibits, and enjoying time with friends and family.
“There’s a lot of new features to this year’s fair,” Dillabo said. “[There will be] an all new music entertainment lineup at all the stages featuring music from numerous generations and genres.”
Among new features are: Motorsport Mania, big screen graphics for all events in the arena, new food vendor selections, new fair promotions including Thrifty Thursday and First Responders Appreciation Day, and lots of picture backdrops set up to “capture your moment” during the fair, Dillabo said.
The fair will last four days, Thursday through Sunday, with a main event each day at 6:30 p.m. at the arena. A few of the many daily features include:
– Thursday, Aug. 1, is opening day and the main event is the Malicious Monster Truck Tour. There will also be features like a circus imagination show and the Miss Yuba-Sutter and Miss Teen Yuba-Sutter pageants. Admission is $5.
– Friday, Aug. 2, is Kid’s Day and the main event is the Premier Truck and Tractor Pulls. There will also be a kids pedal tractor race, a strolling act by Flo the Clown, and the Mini-Miss Yuba-Sutter competition. Admission is free for children age 11 and under on Kid’s day.
– Aug. 3 is Military Appreciation Day and Senior Day. The main event is Tuff Truck and Mud Bogs. There will also be a livestock auction at noon and performances by Jacques Dance Expressions. Military I.D holders and adults 60 years of age and older are free.
– Aug. 4 is Family Day and First Responder Appreciation day. The main event is the Twisted Metal Destruction Derby. There will also be a strolling act by Fables of the West Cowboys and performances by 60’s Summer of Love. Admission is free for active first responders.
Everyday at the fair will include various shows like the K9 Kings High Flying Dog show, contests, activities, livestock, and more.
“I’m excited to show my pig,” said Alysssa Thunen, a Yuba-Sutter resident who will be showing a pig she started raising when it was eight weeks old in January. She said she’ll be sad when it’s over because she spent so much time with the pig and will have to give it up. She hopes people enjoy what they see during fair weekend.
“There is something here for everyone – entertainment, food, music, exhibits, shopping,” Dillabo said.
He looks forward to watching the public enjoy the fair and make memorable moments with loved ones.
Many community members are anticipating a show by the Spazmatics, a well-known area cover band performing Aug. 3 at 8 p.m and 10 p.m. at the Midway of Fun main stage.
“Everyone keeps coming in to commenting about them and how great they are,” said Makenzie Halstead, the livestock clerk at the fairgrounds. “I’m taking time off from work that day to watch them.”
Halstead, a Yuba-Sutter native, started her family tradition of attending the fair at age 14 when she started showing sheep on the grounds.
“We all look forward to the grandstand events. The Destruction Derby is a must-see,” Halstead said.
For more information on the Yuba-Sutter Fair and to get a full schedule of fair events, visit ysfair.com or look for a Yuba-Sutter Fair official guide in the Sunday Appeal-Democrat.