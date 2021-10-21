Five Northern California counties filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) for injuries and damages caused by the 2021 Dixie fire, according to a news release issued by Butte County.
The Dixie fire burned more than 963,000 acres, killed at least one person and destroyed or damaged more than 1,400 structures, according to the release.
Because of the damage done by the fire, Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta and Tehama counties filed suit Wednesday as co-plaintiffs in San Francisco Superior Court.
The lawsuit, which alleges PG&E equipment caused the fire, demands legal damages for injuries to public resources, natural resources, lost revenues, increased expenses, lost assets, injuries to infrastructure and other injuries and damages.
“Butte County brings this action to recover public and natural resources lost, because PG&E failed to manage and maintain its high voltage infrastructure,” said Butte County Counsel Bruce Alpert in the release.
“Unfortunately as local elected officials we have to again bring PG&E to task over a preventable fire,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Connelly.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is investigating the cause of the fire, but evidence points to PG&E’s equipment as the ignition source, according to the release.