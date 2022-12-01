Several weeks after the Nov. 8 election, the results from both Yuba and Sutter counties have now been finalized.
On Tuesday, Sutter County posted its final results and on Wednesday night, Yuba County did the same. Much like Sutter County’s last update, the winners of most contested races in Yuba County stayed relatively the same in the end.
Among the close races, both Bruce Buttacavoli and Brad Hudson retained their Marysville City Council seats against challenger Stephanie McKenzie. According to the final results, McKenzie was just seven votes shy of tying Hudson for one of two positions that were up for grabs. Buttacavoli received 1,199 votes, Hudson got 1,176 votes, and McKenzie finished with 1,169 votes.
Another tight race in Yuba County was for the two seats on the Wheatland City Council. After Wednesday’s final update, Angela Teter was the top vote getter with 638 votes. Coming in second was Robert Coe with 539 votes and James “Jay” Pendergraph received 504 votes.
The most lopsided area race was for the North Yuba Water District Division 4 seat. In that race, challenger Marie “Marieke” Furnee received 330 votes to Gary Hawthorne’s 83 votes. In total, Furnee received 79.90% of the vote to Hawthorne’s 20.10%.
In fact, all of the incumbents on the North Yuba Water District board lost. The district has been embroiled in controversy since the hiring of General Manager Jeff Maupin and the subsequent denial of irrigation water over the years, despite the fact Yuba County is said to have an ample supply of water, according to experts.
Overall, only about half of all registered voters in Yuba County took part in the Nov. 8 general election. According to the final results, 19,886 of the 41,212 registered voters in the county cast a ballot. Of those, 17,349 voted by mail while just 2,537 voted on Election Day.
In Sutter County, 28,521 of the county’s 52,894 registered voters took part in the Nov. 8 election with 26,988 voting by mail and 1,533 voting on Election Day.
With some in the counties and state questioning the length of time it took for final results to be posted, Sutter County Clerk Donna Johnston clarified with the Appeal why counts in California may take longer than other states.
“Elections are decentralized across America, which results in states having different criteria for election processes as well as the certification process,” Johnston said in an email to the Appeal.
She said some of the requirements in California that impact the certification timeline include:
– Ballots can be received up to seven days after Election Day if postmarked prior to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
– Ballots can be received up to 10 days after Election Day if received timely in another California county elections office.
– Voters can “cure” their ballot up to two days prior to certification by providing their signature if it was missing from the envelope or challenged.
Johnston said the earliest a county could certify is 12-14 days after Election Day to meet those requirements.
“In addition to counting ballots received on Election Day, the audit of the election is being conducted to ensure the accuracy of the tally of the results,” Johnston said. “This audit, known as canvass, also includes a hand count of ballots cast in one percent of precincts. Canvass, by law, cannot be conducted during weekends and holidays.
“Sutter County statistics show a growing trend of voters dropping off their ballot on Election Day – about 50% of total voter turnout is received on Election Day. Vote by Mail is convenient for voters yet is more labor intensive than voting at the polls. Vote by Mail ballots require batching and signature review, and preparation to run for tally. The workload is doubled from Election Day until certification. Additional staff is brought in and trained to do this work prior to each election.”
Johnston said the California Secretary of State’s office has until the 38th day after the election to certify votes cast for state and federal offices, as well as statewide ballot measures. She said, on average, states will take 21 days to certify an election.
The following are the final results from both Yuba and Sutter counties for all races within each county:
Sutter County
Governor
BRIAN DAHLE: 19,024, 67.69%
GAVIN NEWSOM: 9,082, 32.31%
Lieutenant Governor
ANGELA E. UNDERWOOD JACOBS: 18,314, 66.12%
ELENI KOUNALAKIS: 9,386, 33.88%
Secretary of State
ROB BERNOSKY: 18,032, 65.28%
SHIRLEY N. WEBER: 9,591, 34.72%
Controller
LANHEE J. CHEN: 18,637, 67.50%
MALIA M. COHEN: 8,974, 32.50%
Treasurer
JACK M. GUERRERO: 18,152, 65.85%
FIONA MA: 9,414, 34.15%
Attorney General
NATHAN HOCHMAN: 18,155, 65.71%
ROB BONTA: 9,474, 34.29%
Insurance Commissioner
ROBERT HOWELL: 17,806, 64.87%
RICARDO LARA: 9,644, 35.13%
Board of Equalization Member District 1
TED GAINES: 18,792, 68.55%
JOSE S. ALTAMIRANO: 8,621, 31.45%
United States Senator (Full Term)
MARK P. MEUSER: 17,827, 64.53%
ALEX PADILLA: 9,797, 35.47%
United States Senator (Partial/Unexpired Term)
MARK P. MEUSER: 17,798, 64.61%
ALEX PADILLA: 9,748, 35.39%
United States Representative District 1
DOUG LAMALFA: 18,421, 66.38%
MAX STEINER: 9,328, 33.62%
State Assembly Member District 3
JAMES GALLAGHER: 19,720, 70.97%
DAVID LEON ZINK: 8,067, 29.03%
Chief Justice Of California (Patricia Guerrero)
YES: 12,834, 54.58%
NO: 10,678, 45.42%
Associate Justice Of The Supreme Court (Goodwin Liu)
YES: 12,323, 52.94%
NO: 10,953, 47.06%
Associate Justice Of The Supreme Court (Martin J. Jenkins)
YES: 12,224, 53.22%
NO: 10,745, 46.78%
Associate Justice Of The Supreme Court (Joshua P. Groban)
YES: 11,822, 52.04%
NO: 10,897, 47.96%
Associate Justice, Court of Appeal, Third District (Stacy Boulware Eurie)
YES: 12,627, 55.85%
NO: 9,982, 44.15%
Associate Justice, Court of Appeal, Third District (Laurie M. Earl)
YES: 11,774, 52.14%
NO: 10,807, 47.86%
Associate Justice, Court of Appeal, Third District (Harry Hull)
YES: 13,934, 61.83%
NO: 8,601, 38.17%
Associate Justice, Court of Appeal, Third District (Peter Krause)
YES: 11,961, 53.26%
NO: 10,498, 46.74%
Superintendent of Public Instruction
LANCE RAY CHRISTENSEN: 12,468, 52.49%
TONY K. THURMOND: 11,285, 47.51%
Mbr Bd Of Education Trustee Area No 3
KASH GILL: 4,631, 67.16%
BRANDON MOON: 2,264, 32.84%
Mbr Bd Of Education Trustee Area No 4
HARJIT SINGH: 2,898, 54.12%
JIM RICHMOND: 2,457, 45.88%
Yuba College Gov Bd Member Trustee Area No 3
ERIC POMEROY: 6,687, 58.78%
RITA ANDREWS: 4,690, 41.22%
Yuba College Gov Bd Member Trustee Area No 7 Short Term
DOUGLAS M HARRIS: 9, 56.25%
JEFFREY DRYDEN: 7, 43.75%
LOUSD Govn Bd Member (two seats)
CLAY GOODMAN: 1,520, 41.38%
ROGER D CHRISTIANSON: 1,368, 37.24%
MITCHELL PERIGO: 785, 21.37%
YCUSD Govn Bd Member Trustee Area No 1
LONDA LAMB: 2,537, 62.43%
SARB TAKHAR: 1,527, 37.57%
YCUSD Govn Bd Member Trustee Area No 2
KJERSTIN CIOCIOLA: 1,599, 58.68%
LINDA MERKLIN: 1,126, 41.32%
YCUSD Gov BD Member Trustee Area No 4
HARJOT KAUR: 1,615, 55.16%
ZAC REPKA: 1,313, 44.84%
YCUSD Gov Bd Member Trustee Area No 5
GREG QUILTY: 744, 50.47%
SHARI K TUCKER: 730, 49.53%
Gov Bd Mbr E Nicolaus Joint Union (two seats)
TOMMY HINTZ: 445, 29.99%
ERIN VAN DYKE: 408, 27.49%
TYSON EARHART: 386, 26.01%
ORRIN TUROLD: 245, 16.51%
Gov Bd Mbr Sutter Union High School (three seats)
LARRY MUNGER: 2,019, 33.55%
ALLEN JAYNES: 1,467, 24.38%
CARL PRATT: 1,267, 21.05%
JILL WILHELM: 1,265, 21.02%
Gov Brd Member Brittan School Dist (three seats)
BRANDON MCREYNOLDS: 821, 30.42%
HEATHER BARNES: 721, 26.71%
ERICH RUNGE: 611, 22.64%
CHRISTOPHER HARP: 546, 20.23%
Gov Bd Mbr Franklin School District (three seats)
KYLE O’NEAL: 584, 28.88%
GLENN HOUSTON: 565, 27.94%
AARON MURPHY: 538, 26.61%
CIARA WAKEFIELD: 335, 16.57%
Gov Bd Mbr Marcum Illinois School (two seats)
EMILY DADDOW: 198, 47.83%
KEITH TURNER: 122, 29.47%
TIFFANY STEELE: 94, 22.71%
Gov Bd Mbr Nuestro School District (two seats)
BETHANY SCHMIDL: 128, 44.91%
EMILY MORTON: 103, 36.14%
DEBBIE EVERETT: 54, 18.95%
Mbr City Council Live Oak (three seats)
ASHLEY HERNANDEZ: 819, 16.91%
BOB WOTEN: 767, 15.83%
JERAMY CHAPDELAINE: 757, 15.63%
CRUZ MORA: 696, 14.37%
J.R. THIARA: 690, 14.24%
ALEKS TICA: 572, 11.81%
NOEL GROVE: 543, 11.21%
Mbr City Council Yuba City D1
DAVE SHAW: 1,781, 64.86%
BRENDON MESSINA: 965, 35.14%
Mbr City Council Yuba City D2
MARC BOOMGAARDEN: 2,490, 47.95%
SUKH SIDHU: 1,385, 26.67%
CHUCK SMITH: 1,318, 25.38%
Mbr City Council Yuba City D3
MIKE PASQUALE: 996, 52.61%
GRACE ESPINDOLA: 897, 47.39%
Proposition 1
NO: 13,685, 50.65%
YES: 13,334, 49.35%
Proposition 26
NO: 19,577, 71.91%
YES: 7,646, 28.09%
Proposition 27
NO: 22,593, 82.45%
YES: 4,809, 17.55%
Proposition 28
YES: 14,184, 52.14%
NO: 13,021, 47.86%
Proposition 29
NO: 21,137, 77.63%
YES: 6,090, 22.37%
Proposition 30
NO: 19,400, 71.05%
YES: 7,904, 28.95%
Proposition 31
NO: 13,856, 50.76%
YES: 13,441, 49.24%
Sutter County Essential Services Measure Measure A
NO: 14,027, 51.61%
YES: 13,152, 48.39%
MEASURE Z CITY TREASURER
NO: 11,020, 65.96%
YES: 5,688, 34.04%
MEASURE Z CITY CLERK
NO: 10,987, 65.84%
YES: 5,700, 34.16%
Yuba County
Governor
BRIAN DAHLE: 13,097, 66.72%
GAVIN NEWSOM: 6534, 33.28%
Lieutenant Governor
ANGELA E. UNDERWOOD JACOBS: 12,695, 65.21%
ELENI KOUNALAKIS: 6,773, 34.79%
Secretary of State
ROB BERNOSKY: 12,544, 64.57%
SHIRLEY N. WEBER: 6,883, 35.43%
Controller
LANHEE J. CHEN: 12,861, 66.39%
MALIA M. COHEN: 6,510, 33.61%
Treasurer
JACK M. GUERRERO: 12,531, 64.95%
FIONA MA: 6,762, 35.05%
Attorney General
NATHAN HOCHMAN: 12,568, 64.98%
ROB BONTA: 6,772, 35.02%
Insurance Commissioner
ROBERT HOWELL: 12,449, 64.68%
RICARDO LARA: 6,797, 35.32%
Board of Equalization Member District 1
TED GAINES: 12,952, 67.28%
JOSE S. ALTAMIRANO: 6,300, 32.72%
United States Senator (Full Term)
MARK P. MEUSER: 12,439, 63.85%
ALEX PADILLA: 7,043, 36.15%
United States Senator (Partial/Unexpired Term)
MARK P. MEUSER: 12,377, 63.85%
ALEX PADILLA: 7,007, 36.15%
United States Representative District 1
DOUG LAMALFA: 8,835, 62.79%
MAX STEINER: 5,236, 37.21%
United States Representative District 3
KEVIN KILEY: 3,752, 70.66%
KERMIT JONES: 1,558, 29.34%
State Assembly District 3
JAMES GALLAGHER: 13,126, 68.48%
DAVID LEON ZINK: 6,042, 31.52%
Chief Justice Of California (Patricia Guerrero)
YES: 9,030, 53.91%
NO: 7,719, 46.09%
Associate Justice Of The Supreme Court (Goodwin Liu)
YES: 8,795, 53.39%
NO: 7,678, 46.61%
Associate Justice Of The Supreme Court (Martin J. Jenkins)
YES: 8,695, 53.36%
NO: 7,600, 46.64%
Associate Justice Of The Supreme Court (Joshua P. Groban)
YES: 8,497, 52.31%
NO: 7,746, 47.69%
Associate Justice, Court of Appeal, Third District (Stacy Boulware Eurie)
YES: 8,998, 56.10%
NO: 7,040, 43.90%
Associate Justice, Court of Appeal, Third District (Laurie M. Earl)
YES: 8,527, 52.98%
NO: 7,568, 47.02%
Associate Justice, Court of Appeal, Third District (Harry Hull)
YES: 9,514, 59.62%
NO: 6,444, 40.38%
Associate Justice, Court of Appeal, Third District (Peter Krause)
YES: 8,469, 53.33%
NO: 7,411, 46.67%
Superintendent of Public Instruction
LANCE RAY CHRISTENSEN: 9,040, 54.88%
TONY K. THURMOND: 7,431, 45.12%
Marysville Joint Unified School - TA 4
SETH STEMEN: 2,339, 45.93%
BRETT BUTLER: 2,754, 54.07%
Nevada Joint Union High School - TA 1
OLIVIA PRITCHETT: 119, 69.59%
JENNY SCICLUNA: 52, 30.41%
Wheatland School District (three seats)
KRISTINA STINEMAN: 996, 22.89%
TAYLOR ZAPATA: 726, 16.68%
RAEGEAN WALTZ: 674, 15.49%
ISH MEDINA: 379, 8.71%
DANIELLE CASSI: 357, 8.20%
MEGAN ANDERSEN: 316, 7.26%
MARY STARR: 256, 5.88%
ANITA FABIAN: 220, 5.06%
LORENE LEONARD: 214, 4.92%
LINDSEY GOREE: 214, 4.92%
City of Marysville City Council (two seats)
BRUCE BUTTACAVOLI: 1,199, 33.83%
BRAD HUDSON: 1,176, 33.18%
STEPHANIE MCKENZIE: 1,169, 32.99%
City of Wheatland City Council (two seats)
ANGELA TETER: 638, 37.95%
ROBERT COE: 539, 32.06%
JAMES (JAY) PENDERGRAPH: 504, 29.98%
Dobbins-Oregon House Fire (two seats)
CHARLES SHARP: 550, 43.04%
LANI PESSOA: 417, 32.63%
GARY HAWTHORNE: 311, 24.33%
Browns Valley Irrigation Director - Division 3
BRADLEY RIST: 799, 40.87%
CLIFFORD PAGE: 709, 36.27%
PATRICK J. MCGRATH: 447, 22.86%
Browns Valley Irrigation Director - Division 5
MIKE HOWARD: 1,086, 59.31%
KURT KAISER: 745, 40.69%
North Yuba Water Director - Division 1
ALTON WRIGHT: 68, 51.13%
DOUGLAS J NEILSON: 48, 36.09%
RENEE WOOD: 17, 12.78%
North Yuba Water Director - Division 2
STEVEN C RONNEBERG: 123, 54.42%
CHRIS S CROSS: 103, 45.58%
North Yuba Water Director - Division 4
MARIE “MARIEKE” FURNEE: 330, 79.90%
GARY HAWTHORNE: 83, 20.10%
North Yuba Water Director - Division 5
ANN PLUMB: 114, 47.30%
GINGER L. HUGHES: 71, 29.46%
SARAH K. NAPIERSKI: 56, 23.24%
Proposition 1
NO: 9,765, 50.14%
YES: 9,710, 49.86%
Proposition 26
NO: 14,429, 74.19%
YES: 5,019, 25.81%
Proposition 27
NO: 16,332, 83.96%
YES: 3,119, 16.04%
Proposition 28
YES: 10,007, 51.31%
NO: 9,496, 48.69%
Proposition 29
NO: 14,859, 76.79%
YES: 4,491, 23.21%
Proposition 30
NO: 13,156, 68.51%
YES: 6,047, 31.49%
Proposition 31
NO: 10,081, 52.72%
YES: 9041, 47.28%
Measure P
YES: 1,672, 56.85%
NO: 1,269, 43.15%
Measure Q
NO: 971, 52.69%
YES: 872, 47.31%
Measure R
YES: 1,662, 56.45%
NO: 1,282, 43.55%