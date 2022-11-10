As voters across the state and nation continue to monitor races with important national implications, Yuba-Sutter residents also are anxiously awaiting the final results of several races and measures that will have an impact on the community.
While results are still not final, both Yuba and Sutter counties released updated election results Thursday with most of the important competitive races staying relatively the same.
Sutter County released its “Semi-Final VBM Update” late Thursday and while nearly every race still had the same candidates and measures winning, the difference between vote totals increased in some tight contests.
After Tuesday night’s initial results, Mike Pasquale was leading current Yuba City Councilmember Grace Espindola by one vote for the Yuba City City Council District 3 race. As of Thursday’s updated results, that lead increased with Pasquale receiving a total of 723 votes to Espindola’s 636.
For the Live Oak City Council race, the top three remained the same for the three seats available, but Ashley Hernandez, so far, has garnered the most votes with 525 votes to Bob Woten’s 511 and Jeramy Chapdelaine’s 487. Current Councilmember J.R. Thiara was behind Chapdelaine by three votes with 484.
Also of importance is the fate of Measure A, Sutter County’s one cent sales tax increase measure to help fund essential services, such as public safety. As of Thursday night’s update, the amount of votes against the measure stood at 9,412. That lead grew from Tuesday night, with approval for the measure now standing at 9,099. Should the measure fail, the county is at risk of losing the ability to properly fund its library and museum, along with possible cuts to the jail, sheriff’s department and fire department.
On Thursday, Yuba County Clerk Donna Hillegass confirmed with the Appeal that her department had about 11,000 unprocessed ballots to work through. Unprocessed ballots include vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots, damaged ballots and challenged ballots, according to the county.
“Yuba County Elections is working diligently to have updated results available as soon as possible. We know both the public and candidates are eagerly awaiting new results. A large number of ballots were turned in Saturday through Election Day and we are currently working to verify the signatures on every one of those ballots while performing the other tasks required during Canvass,” the county posted on its website Thursday. “We hope to post a small update later this evening (11/10/22), but please remember a large number of ballots will remain to be counted. We will have a total number of ballots still to be processed available by this afternoon. Please know we remain committed to releasing results as quickly as possibly without compromising the integrity of the vote.”
Hillegass said she did not have an estimate on the final number of votes that were cast and wanted to remind the public that ballots can be accepted if they are received by seven days after Election Day, Nov. 8, and postmarked with that date.
“We have until December 8th to certify the election results but we very much hope to certify prior to that date,” Hillegass said in an email to the Appeal. “As we start to move through canvass, I’ll have a better estimate of when certification will happen. Election day went well. We implemented electronic poll books for this election and they worked well with no technical issues.”
Hillegass said “no other technical issues were encountered” and said, “Per Election Code, canvass will not work Friday. … The canvass shall be continued daily, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays excepted.”
Hillegass estimated that the next major update for Yuba County results would be next week. There was a small update Thursday for Yuba County races. While most results remained relatively the same, the Wheatland City Council race did see a slight change. With the new update, Angela Teter was leading all candidates with 268 votes, followed by Robert Coe with 266 votes, and James “Jay” Pendergraph with 243 votes. The three are vying for two seats.
Also, Measure Q in Yuba County went from a slight no vote to a tie, with 388 votes for yes and 388 for no.