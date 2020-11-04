(Editor’s Note: The story as of 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.)
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden battled into Tuesday night with no clear winner, as some major contests remained too close to call and prospects grew that a decision in the presidential race would await an ongoing count of votes cast before Election Day.
The president spoke to supporters late on election night, saying that fraudulent vote counting could be taking place and claimed a path to victory. Challenger Biden was still clinging to hope.
Both candidates staked a series of victories where they were expected to prevail, as Biden claimed a lead in the popular vote. The political map was shaping up to look a good deal as it did four years ago when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton for the electoral vote.
The contest appeared to narrow to the three Great Lakes states — Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — that delivered the presidency to Trump in 2016. Only this time, it could take days to know the outcome.
Biden easily won California as part of a West Coast sweep and carried other Democratic strongholds, including Minnesota — which Trump narrowly lost in 2016 — as well as Biden’s home state of Delaware.
Trump once again won Florida — the campaign’s biggest battleground — and prevailed throughout most of the GOP-leaning Deep South and other Republican bastions. He also won the Republican-leaning states of Ohio and Texas, where Biden made a late play.
That left just a handful of states that will decide who claims the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.
Biden was ahead in Arizona. Trump was leading in the rest: Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
But millions of early votes remained to be tabulated.
Biden addressed supporters shortly before midnight in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, expressing confidence he would ultimately prevail.
“Look, we feel good about where we are,” Biden said, as his wife, Jill, clapped next to him and the crowd honked their car horns in a riverfront parking lot. “We really do. I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election.
“We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying the votes is finished,” he went on. “And it ain’t over until every vote is counted — every ballot is counted. But we’re feeling good.”
Even so, for some Democrats, who recalled Trump’s upset victory over Hillary Clinton, election night had a stomach-churning familiarity. At the least, it seemed Biden won’t get the Electoral College landslide that some of his supporters had fantasized.
The Senate/House
In the fight for the Senate, Democrats picked up a seat in Colorado, where former Gov. John Hickenlooper defeated freshman Republican Cory Gardner. But that gain was offset by the defeat of Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama, who lost to former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.
In Iowa, GOP Sen. Joni Ernst beat back a strong challenge.
As expected, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was reelected in Kentucky, and in South Carolina, Republican Lindsey Graham withstood a tidal wave of Democratic cash to win his fourth term.
But control of the chamber was still up for grabs with most other competitive races undecided. Democrats need a gain of three seats if Biden is elected and four if Trump wins. (The vice president casts the tie-breaking vote in the Senate.)
Democrats, meanwhile, maintained their control of the House and were poised to add seats.
Turnout nationwide was robust, reflecting the sense of urgency attending a presidential election conducted under an extraordinary shadow — a deadly pandemic, economic collapse and an emotional debate over racial justice.
Not surprisingly, those issues surfaced as the main guide to voter preferences, according to exit polls conducted for a consortium of television networks.
About a third of those surveyed cited the economy as the most important issue guiding their vote for president, and they overwhelmingly backed Trump. Just about 2 in 10 cited racial inequality, and they overwhelmingly supported Biden.
Total voter turnout is expected to surpass records in many states and perhaps nationwide. Even before the polls opened Tuesday, more than 100 million Americans had cast their ballots in person or by mail, a measure of the enthusiasm on both sides and precautions some took to avoid the risk of COVID-19.