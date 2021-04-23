Every other year, local officials and various groups conduct a point-in-time count of the area’s unhoused population to get a better sense of how many people in the community are experiencing homelessness.
The count is conducted nationwide during odd numbered years as a requirement to receive homeless assistance funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and includes people staying in shelters and living outside.
This year’s count was a bit different than normal due to COVID-19, though representatives from the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium were still able to carry it out in late January and are currently in the process of submitting their results to the federal agency in charge of keeping track of numbers.
“From the federal government and state standpoint, anytime they are administering funds to address homelessness, they want to be fair about how they distribute the funds, so they use that (PIT) number to be equitable in the distribution of funds in different areas,” said Johnny Burke, executive director of the homeless consortium. “We submit our numbers, of both sheltered and unsheltered, and they also factor in other things like the area’s average mean income and housing costs in their tabulations.”
Burke said the PIT count typically sees teams go out into the community on one day in January to count every homeless person they can find, including those in the hospital, jail and in shelters. The result is supposed to serve as a sort of snapshot of a community’s homeless situation, though it’s virtually impossible to ensure the count’s complete accuracy.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, consortiums were given the option to either submit a waiver to cancel this year’s count, or to provide alternative data set numbers — the local consortium went with the latter as a precaution.
“We felt it was important to provide some sort of number to make sure we didn’t miss out on any grants,” Burke said.
Instead of trying to conduct a typical count, the consortium gathered numbers based on individuals who had sought help at one of the area’s two coordinated-entry centers. The challenge with that, Burke said, was that the coordinated-entry system could only provide numbers over a 90-day window, rather than a single-day count. Because of that, the numbers appeared to be significantly higher than the last count.
“We knew this wasn’t going to be a 100 percent accurate number, but we also knew this could be more accurate because in the past the count would just look at one day, now we are looking at a sampling over time,” Burke said. “So, having that longer period of time gives us a better idea of who is accessing services and is truly homeless in the area.”
The last time a full count was conducted in 2019, Burke said the result was a cumulative number of 721 experiencing homelessness. He said the most recent count looks much bigger than that because of the 90-day window, but it isn’t likely an accurate reflection of the situation on the ground.
“At this moment, I’d say we have seen an increase in homelessness, but I don’t think it’s as dramatic as the reporting numbers because of the different data sets,” he said. “It will look huge on paper because of the way it was counted this year, but realistically I think it will be closer to a 10 percent increase.”
Burke said the consortium plans to submit its PIT numbers to HUD within the next week. He said the consortium will likely be able to release the numbers publicly within the next month or so.
If given the opportunity, Burke said the consortium will also likely conduct another PIT count next year to try and get a more accurate idea of the area’s homelessness situation.
“Whether the numbers reflect an increase in homelessness or not, our sheltered number is the highest it’s ever been and our housed numbers are going up. All agencies involved in the effort are giving their all to try and address homelessness in the community and to help people out. Even though the numbers show an increase, it’s not that we are failing, this is something being experienced across the western United States,” Burke said. “We have so many success stories of people getting housed; we can’t build housing fast enough. It’s a challenge, but there is certainly not a lack of performance by our partner agencies. The need is great.”