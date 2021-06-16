It’s time to dust off those cowboy boots and hats, as the city of Colusa will be hosting a multi-stage country music festival later this month with acts straight from Nashville as well as local and regional favorites.
“We’re so excited to start having events again,” says Colusa Tourism Director Kristy Levings. “The performers coming to ‘Country in Colusa’ are top notch and we have some fun secrets planned that will surprise and delight guests all evening.”
“County in Colusa” will be held on Main Street in downtown Colusa on Saturday, June 26 from 4-10 p.m.
Stretching the length of several blocks, the festival will feature a beer garden, a mechanical bull, merchandising vendors, a hay pyramid, pool and picnic areas, a roping challenge course and more. There will also be several shade structures, misters and fans for attendees to escape the warm weather.
The festival will include three stages of entertainment – the ‘Bluegrass Bar’ stage, the Riverfront stage, and the Main Stage – sure to provide a night of great music and fun.
Jay Allen will be headlining the show, joined on the Main Stage with Presley & Taylor and Buck Ford.
Bluegrass Bar Stage performances will include the Pleasant Valley Boys, Jimbo Trout & the Fishpeople and the Stoney Mountain Ramblers.
Dust in my Coffee and Desert Moon round out the line up on the Riverfront Stage.
Tickets, which are all general admission, cost $28 and can be purchased at https://www.countryincolusa.com.
The entrance to the venue will be located on Main Street between Ninth and Tenth streets and street parking will be available in addition to three parking lots located a block away from the venue.
After the show, trams will be available to shuttle people to vehicles as needed.
“Country in Colusa” is the first in a series of summer events the city has planned as part of their ongoing effort to establish strong tourism locally.
Other upcoming events include the Fourth of July Fireworks and Watermelon Festival, a taco festival on July 17 and a Sportsman’s Expo August 21-22.
For more information about “County in Colusa” or any of the other upcoming events, call 458-4740 or visit www.DiscoverColusa.com.