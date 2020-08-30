Sutter County officials approved an agreement this week that would see the Robbins Public Water System sold to the Golden State Water Company, pending state approval.
GSWC, which would take over maintenance and operation of the facility, agreed to purchase the system for $1,000. The town’s water system has experienced arsenic issues over the last decade. It currently has 93 connections and serves a population of approximately 350 residents. The transfer, if approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, is not expected to result in interruptions to service.
“As the design for the improvements to the water system to bring the system into compliance with state and federal standards is finalized, GSWC is applying for a state grant to construct the improvements,” said Guadalupe Rivera, senior civil engineer for Sutter County Development Services. “Finalizing the transfer of ownership is necessary with GSWC being the potential grant recipient. The improvements to the system will include installation of a new well and expansion of water treatment vessels.”
In October 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a notice that the county was in violation of federal Safe Drinking Water Act regulations. The system was found to have a high amount of arsenic in its drinking water, which is a chemical that has been linked to skin damage, circulatory problems and an increased risk of cancer. The system also exceeded state and federal regulations regarding secondary Maximum Contaminant Levels for iron, manganese, total dissolved solids, specific conductance and chlorides.
The county said the existing water system is undersized and cannot treat water at volumes required by the distribution system. With the help from grants, the county has been providing bottled water to residents, the school and community of Robbins since 2015.
“The county will ensure there is a smooth transition to GSWC and has been meeting regularly to facilitate the transition,” Rivera said. “The previous water operator employed by the county has over 20 years of experience with the system and will be available as a knowledgeable resource, however all responsibility will be transferred to GSWC.”
GSWC has been providing water service in the state for more than 90 years. The company stated it has the technical, financial and managerial resources to maintain the local water system reliability and ensure water quality meets federal and state drinking water standards, and is equipped to invest in the necessary capital improvements.
Rivera said Robbins customers will remain on their current flat rate tariff ($70 per month) for a 12-month grace period before transitioning to metered rates. Prices could end up decreasing for customers once the new rate goes into place – for the average residential customer who uses approximately 10,472 gallons of water each month, their monthly bill would decrease by roughly $11, he said.
Under the county’s agreement with the EPA, improvements to the system must be completed by Jan. 1, 2022, and the system must meet state and federal drinking water standards by Jan. 1, 2023.
“It is hopeful that the transition is approved within the next month,” Rivera said. “At that point, Robbins water customers will receive their water service from Golden State Water upon closing of the acquisition.”
Despite the transfer of the water system, the county plans to retain responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the Robbins Wastewater Treatment System.
For more information about GSWC, call 1-800-999-4033 or visitwww.gswater.com.