Yuba County officials are asking residents to verify their internet service availability to help expand broadband access in the county.
Officials said that as part of an effort to bring more broadband services to areas of Yuba County that might be underserved, residents should participate in a “quick online check of their broadband access” no later than Jan. 13.
Residents are being asked to look up their address on a related Federal Communications Commission map to ensure that the information about any given internet service is accurate. This will allow the county to funnel money appropriately for those kinds of services, including the foothills and some Valley areas that don’t have strong and reliable internet service, officials said.
“Expansion of broadband service is vital for our residents to fully participate in the modern economy,” Yuba County Broadband Project Manager Ian Scott said in a statement. “Reliable, high-speed broadband enables telework and telehealth, helps businesses advertise to reach distant markets, facilitates vital communications during emergency events, drives local tourism, and allows students of any age to learn from anywhere.”
The Yuba County Board of Supervisors approved a Yuba County Broadband Master Plan in October 2021. That plan offers policy guidance on improving broadband availability. In July 2022, the county partnered with SiFi Networks to bring a fiber optics network to Linda, Olivehurst, and Plumas Lake at no cost to taxpayers. An expansion also is planned in Arboga, officials said.
If the listed service for your internet is not correct, you can fill out a form here at https://bit.ly/3VFuqrj. Residents also can find step-by-step directions on this process on the Yuba County website at https://bit.ly/3ImZyIS.