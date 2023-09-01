A culvert failure on Franklin Road has caused Sutter County officials to close a portion of the road until related repairs can be completed, officials said.
According to Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith, the collapse of the culvert was the result of rice fields draining this summer and its age.
“The repair is complicated due to the water flowing,” Smith said in an email to the Appeal on Friday. “The road will be closed until the fields stop draining and they can dewater the excavation site to locate and avoid three AT&T communication lines and a high pressure PG&E gas line. Our Road Department Supervisor reports that the culvert failed due to age.”
The Sutter County Office of Emergency Management said the road is closed between Humphrey Road and Clements Road.
“A detour will be in place,” officials said. “It is recommended that all west bound traffic detour south on Humphrey, west on Lincoln, north on Clements back to Franklin. East bound traffic should go south on Clements, east on Lincoln, north on Humphrey back to Franklin. Please plan accordingly.”
On Thursday, officials said that they do not recommend people travel north on Humphrey Road to Highway 20. While Smith was not able to provide an exact date for when the repairs could be completed, officials with the Sutter County Office of Emergency Management said on Thursday that the closure was “expected to last for at least a month.”