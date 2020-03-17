The Sutter County Development Services Department is currently seeking public comment regarding a proposed housing development in Sutter along Butte House Road.
The county recently completed an environmental document, or Mitigated Negative Declaration, for the project as required by the California Environmental Quality Act. In its initial study, the county found that the housing project – submitted by Helm Properties -- would not have any significant adverse effects on the quality of the environment, so long as certain mitigation measures are met by the developer.
As part of the process, the county will have a 30-day public review period where individuals and public agencies can submit written comments regarding the environmental document.
“After this period is over, then we’ll be able to have a Planning Commission meeting, which is a public hearing where they will consider the project and make a decision to approve or deny,” said Steve Geiger, senior planner for the county.
Tentative plans for the project call for about 78 acres subdivided into 84 estate residential lots ranging in size from 0.64 acres to 1.84 acres. The project is proposed for the east side of town and would stretch from McKee Lane to just south of Sutter Avenue between Oak Street and Mallot Road.
When the project was first submitted, some Sutter residents raised concerns over what adding 84 homes would do to the small community, its infrastructure and its available resources. Sutter County Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer, whose district includes Sutter, said some residents are drawn to the town because of its small community feel. He suggested all residents interested in the future of the project to write letters and show up to meetings to voice their opinions.
Geiger said anyone interested in reviewing the Mitigated Negative Declaration can do so by visiting the Sutter County Development Services Department – 1130 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City. Any written comments on the document must be received by the county by April 13.