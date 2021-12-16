After a lengthy discussion concerning possible changes to the State Route 99 and Oswald Road intersection, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors approved a $1.5 million commitment toward improvements on Tuesday.
While the main focus of public and supervisor discussion on the topic concerned whether a roundabout or traffic light should be put in place, the main purpose of the agenda item was the cooperative agreement with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) that commits Sutter County to pay $1.5 million toward the cost of construction improvements.
Due to several complaints from residents regarding heavy truck traffic in the area, the county previously met with Caltrans to discuss options that could impact State Route 99, a staff report said. Those discussions with Caltrans led to possible solutions to better control traffic at the intersection of State Route 99 and Oswald Road, according to the report.
After speaking with Caltrans and seeking public input, the county settled on two possible options for the intersection: a roundabout or traffic signal.
An overwhelming majority of the public that responded preferred a traffic signal option, including those that spoke at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Neal Hay, director of Development Services for Sutter County, brought the motion before the board and described how the process would move forward once approved.
“So what Caltrans has brought to us and subsequently we brought before your board was this cooperative agreement for the construction phase,” Hay said. “So, this would be the county share of the construction. Right now, Caltrans has the project programmed for … fiscal year 24/25. They have secured their … share of the funding for the project whether it be a roundabout or traffic signal. They’re looking for the county to essentially execute this agreement that we would provide our share, which we previously explained would be about a million-and-a-half dollars whether it’s a traffic signal or roundabout.”
According to a staff report, construction costs will be incurred over several fiscal years. Throughout the meeting, Hay emphasized that the money the county will pay is the same whether it’s a light or roundabout. He also explained how the county has been working with Caltrans to develop these options.
“Between our department, a consultant and Caltrans District 3 we’ve been pursuing primarily two options, which is either a roundabout or a traffic signal at this location to address the traffic, certainly heavy duty truck traffic, as well as automobiles,” Hay said. “We have developed those alternatives. We have a consultant that’s working on the environmental document and the preliminary engineering for that. Once those phases are complete, then Caltrans would take the responsibility for the final construction design documents and any right-of-way acquisition that’s required.”
While also seeking public opinion about the roundabout or traffic light option, the county asked for input from the California Highway Patrol. Hay said they have received no response from CHP regarding comments about possible improvements.
Hay said his department has been providing education about a possible roundabout, but that the department would recommend a traffic signal.
Driver education and interaction among different kinds of vehicles were a public concern regarding a roundabout and that’s why the department recommended a traffic signal, he said.
Hay said it is the county’s responsibility to complete environmental and preliminary design documents and wants to see the intersection conflicts addressed.
“I think it’s been an intersection of concern for residents and the travelling public for quite some time,” Hay said. “We really are trying to work with Caltrans proactively to meet the 24/25 deadline.”
Residents who addressed the board were concerned not only about a possible roundabout versus a traffic light and the safety issues involved with those options, but also the amount of money that would be committed.
A woman who addressed the board shared these concerns.
“The development department created this mess by recommending approval of all these truck yards by giving them a negative declaration for environmental and traffic impacts,” she said. “Any person can tell you that adding hundreds of trucks at this intersection would cause huge environmental … and traffic safety hazards. The development department now expects the taxpayers to fix this huge problem they created. The county has already committed over one million of these taxpayers funds and want to commit another 1.5 to fix this issue. Why isn’t the development department held accountable for their incompetence? Why should we the taxpayers have to pay the fix? Why not ask the business owners … come up with some money? Has the county reevaluated these truckyards and added traffic impact fees to them? If not, it should.”
At least one area business owner did offer to pay a share of any costs related to improvements.
Nash Dhillon, with Bluebird Freight Lines, said his company was “OK with whatever you guys do and we’re also OK pitching in.”
“With all the properties out there, (it) could cost the county hardly anything if they develop the right properties,” he told the supervisors.
During a call with Dhillon on Thursday, he said he and the other property owners have been telling the supervisors for over a year that they will help pay for it.
District 3 Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer, who was the only supervisor to vote no on the motion, said he was not comfortable with spending taxpayer money on the project.
“Who’s this stoplight going to benefit,” he asked the board.
He said he felt fixing the intersection would lead to more funding that would be needed after other businesses start to request similar fixes around them.
“That’s what makes me nervous,” Ziegenmeyer said.
The other supervisors were willing to move forward with the commitment because doing nothing would have led to more consultant fees and leaving a problem in place that would just take longer to fix.
“Having tabled this issue, we had no intent to stop the process by any means,” said District 4 Supervisor Karm Bains. “I think the last option that you’ve mentioned, not doing nothing, is not an option. We understand that public safety is our number one responsibility up here. Something needs to be done whether it’s a roundabout or a signal traffic light.”
District 5 Supervisor Mat Conant also said safety was a major concern for the intersection and delaying action could contribute to more unnecessary accidents or fatalities.
“I don’t like the idea of spending taxpayers money either, but I don’t think we have a choice,” Conant said. “There’s been fatalities in that area and we don’t want to see anymore. Every day we wait, there’s a chance there will be more.”