Sutter County officials have been talking about purchasing the former Kmart building on Gray Avenue in Yuba City for several years to serve as a consolidated facility for its Health and Human Services programs.
County supervisors will look to affirm the proposed purchase of the building for $8.24 million at today’s meeting.
Steve Smith, county administrator, said the county and the building’s owners, G&B Investments, signed a purchase and sale agreement in September 2020, which included a 120-day period to complete the county’s due diligence and develop a financing plan for the project. The due diligence period was extended by 30 days and is scheduled to end on March 13 followed by a 30-day escrow.
“Since the board already provided authorization to enter into the purchase and sale agreement, the board can affirm the intent to move forward with the purchase or direct staff to take other actions,” Smith said in a staff report.
The county first purchased a long-term lease for the property at 850 Gray Avenue in November 2017 from Kmart Corporation for $1.2 million with the idea of potentially turning the site into a consolidated HHS facility. The monthly rent on the space is $16,125 – $193,500 annually – under the current lease.
Since then, the county has negotiated with the owners to purchase the entire building, which includes three separate parcels (812, 828, 832, 840, 850 and 860 Gray Avenue) including the 13.37-acre site, the 84,179 square feet of vacant space (former Kmart building), leased and vacant commercial space totaling 34,866 square feet, and approximately 875 parking spaces. County staff also developed plans to remodel interior and exterior space, removed asbestos and non-ADA compliant restrooms, hired a construction management company and conducted prequalification for a prime contractor.
The project is supported by a combination of developer impact fees for Health and Social Services and Health and Human Services realignment revenue. The cost of any development of space for county programs will be charged to respective programs on a square-footage-used basis.
Today’s meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. at City Hall inside council chambers – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public with limited seating available due to COVID-19 restrictions.