Sutter County officials declared a local emergency on Friday in response to the recent series of severe winter storms that have caused moderate flooding and power outages in the area this week.
Officials said that Sutter County had handled this week’s storm systems well and experienced no damage to levees. However, Sutter County Administrative Officer Steve Smith made the proclamation to address a number of flooded roads in the southern portion of the county as well as the Sutter Bypass. Officials are also preparing for potential issues that could arise with more storm systems expected next week.
Continued storms could bring the surrounding rivers to the monitor stage and possible flood stage, officials said.
Smith said that he had signed the declaration “due to the potential for displacement of people from low-lying areas immediately adjacent to the rivers and other areas of Sutter County that may be affected, and the need for resources to address safety and property issues."
Declaring a local emergency allows the county to access state and federal resources, officials said. The proclamation will expire in seven days unless it is ratified by the Sutter County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
In a staff report for the board meeting on Tuesday, Smith said that he requested the ratification because of the harsh weather conditions the county has been experiencing since Dec. 28.
Officials with the National Weather Service expect storms to persist until Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rain, heavy mountain snow and continued flooding concerns have been forecast with storms starting today through Tuesday. Officials also expect to see continued rises in area rivers. Sutter County officials do not anticipate any threats to the levee system or major flooding, but plan to stay prepared in the face of dam runoffs.
“As the result of the ongoing drought, there is plenty of room in the reservoirs behind the dams that impact our rivers, so the rivers are not currently forecast to be a threat to our levee systems,” Emergency Manager Zachary Hamill said in a statement. “However, there is a history here of atmospheric river events filling up reservoirs fast and dumping enough rain on top of saturated soils below the dams to generate enough runoff to create substantial rise in river elevations. We need to be prepared and we ask that all residents of the county think in terms of preparedness as well.”
Prior to New Year’s Eve, homeless individuals living on the riverside of the levees near Feather River were informed of rising levels by Sutter County sheriff's deputies and Yuba City police officers, Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith said in an email.
“While a majority of the individuals heeded the warning and moved to higher elevation, some were awakened by the river entering their tents. No one was injured,” he said.
For the duration of the storms and high-water events, Sutter County has converted its three-acre, overnight camping area on Second Street as a refuge for homeless people, Smith said. Members of the Homeless Engagement and Resolution Team, supervised by Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Services, and are engaging with those in camp to help connect them to services. Adventist Health street nurses are also on site.
National Weather Service officials predict the heaviest precipitation to arrive on Monday in similar amounts as the New Year’s Eve storm.
“We don’t want to overlook the weekend storm, but Monday into Tuesday’s storm is looking like the strongest storm, the wettest storm and the warmest of the two storms. There’s potential for similar rain amounts and impacts that we saw with the New Year’s Eve storm, keeping in mind that we are much wetter with high water levels than we were on New Year’s Eve,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Courtney Carpenter said during a briefing.