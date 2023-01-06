Sutter County officials declared a local emergency on Friday in response to the recent series of severe winter storms that have caused moderate flooding and power outages in the area this week. 

Officials said that Sutter County had handled this week’s storm systems well and experienced no damage to levees. However, Sutter County Administrative Officer Steve Smith made the proclamation to address a number of flooded roads in the southern portion of the county as well as the Sutter Bypass. Officials are also preparing for potential issues that could arise with more storm systems expected next week.

