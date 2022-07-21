As part of its summer programming, the Yuba County Library is hosting its first Teen Photo Contest.
This free contest is open to anyone between the ages of 13 and 19, but photos must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on July 27.
The theme of this year’s contest is “nature,” which was chosen in consideration of the library’s current summer reading program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”
Leah Madsen, senior library technician for Yuba County Library, said the library wanted to do something to encourage adolescent participation and show that the library’s summer programs weren’t just for kids.
“This is our first teen photography contest, so everything is going to be online this year,” Madsen said. “We’ll see how things progress from there and maybe we can do more with it in the future.”
Photographers are encouraged to use their creativity and explore the outdoors whether it be in their own backyards, around town, or anywhere else. Staff at the Yuba County Library will review the photos and choose a winner based on quality, style, and adherence to the chosen theme.
“We hope the teens will get creative and find unique ways to express themselves,” Madsen added.
In addition to the submission deadline, the following rules will also apply:
- Images must be appropriate for all ages
- Can submit up to two photos
- Submissions must include the photographer’s name, age, and phone number
The selected winner will be notified and have their work displayed inside the library and during the library’s End of the Summer Reading Program Party on July 30. This event will take place in the parking lot outside of the Yuba County Library, and a special first-place prize will also be available that day.
Submissions can be emailed to library@co.yuba.ca.us. For more information or questions, call the library at 530-749-7380. The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
