The former Kmart building, which has been vacant since 2014, will soon be getting a facelift and a whole new look.
Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith confirmed this week that seven contractors have been prequalified to bid on improvements for the 84,179-square-foot building at 850 Gray Ave.
Smith said financing the improvements of the new home for nearly half of the 1,000 Sutter County Health and Human Service employees, is likely to come from a bond issue estimated to be about $25 to $30 million.
“Most of the cost of the bonds and the lease (or purchase of the building) will be repaid by state and federal funding sources with no reduction in services to general fund programs,” Smith said in a statement.
Sutter County administrator Steve Smith said state and federal funds are expected to cover 85-90 percent of the cost of the project.
The rest is slated to come out of the general fund, he said, noting that “certain aspects of the project can make the (general fund) portion vary, which is why there is a range,” Smith said.
Steve Smith said the construction contract could be awarded as early as May of next year. The county is striving to break ground on the location in June.
“We expect construction to last 18 months, followed by three to four months for the (Health and Human Services) department to relocate to the site,” he said in a statement.
Once finalized, the new building will allow residents the opportunity to access a number of different Sutter County Public Health system services in one location. Currently, staff is located in seven buildings and multiple suites that total 79,664 square feet, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
“It is easier for the public to go to one central location for many services,” Smith said.
Additionally, Smith said it will help Sutter County as well.
“The county will be able to sell unneeded assets and not need to lease as much space as is currently required,” he said.
Under the restructuring, the health programs that will now be accessed in the new location include women, infant and children programs, immunizations, medical records, health education and others.
The psychiatric/behavioral health facility will remain at 1965 Live Oak Blvd. In total, there will be about 100 employees who will stay in the same spot, according to Appeal archives.
The others will be moving to the 850 Gray Ave. building, which Steve Smith equated to about 300 county employees and 100 visitors each day.
With the location being previously vacant for about five years, Smith said the move is a solid step forward.
“(It) should bring an economic improvement to the local business community, especially shopping and restaurants,” Smith said. “The county project will renew and revitalize the site and dramatically improve the scenery of the area.”